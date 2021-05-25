Eurobites: STC goes 5G network slicing with Netcracker, Casa Systems

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: 5G room service in Stockholm; Virgin Media doubles down on waste; fiber-to-the-yogurt.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has teamed up with Netcracker Technology and Casa Systems on a proof-of-concept trial to automate network slicing in a 5G core network using domain orchestration. Now, says STC, it can offer enterprise customers an end-to-end network slicing capability for a "fully automated network slice-based service." Network slicing divides a network into multiple, unique "virtual networks" over a common infrastructure.

Trouser press? Check. Hot beverage making facilities? Check. 5G? Check! Guests who choose the right rooms at the Comfort Hotel Xpress Stockholm will be able to arguably enhance their stay with 5G, thanks to a collaboration between the Nordic Choice Hotels group, Tele2 and IT company Speeron. Initially, 5G-powered Wi-Fi will only be available in 20 of the hotel's 257 rooms, but the hotel chain hopes to roll it out across its various locations in the Nordic region. Obviously, the technology will give guests access to top-notch TV services, games and other entertainment applications, but plans also include the installation of 5G-connected sensors to monitor air quality in the rooms.

Virgin Media's latest sustainability report reveals that the UK cable operator has reduced the amount of waste it sends to landfill to zero for the first time, and that it has reduced its operational carbon footprint by 46% since 2014. In the report, "Dialling into 2020," Virgin also claims to have refurbished and reused more than 8 million products over the same period.

In related matters, Belgium's Proximus has published its Sustainable Finance Framework, which allows the company to issue a variety of sustainable financing instruments including bonds and bank loans to help it channel investments into projects that have demonstrated ecological and social benefits. Eligible projects include those that boost the energy efficiency of Proximus networks such as the expansion of energy-efficient fiber-to-the-home installations, as well as investments in IoT networks.

Fiber-to-the-yogurt has arrived. UK fiber provider Truespeed has connected high-profile organic dairy brand Yeo Valley to its high-speed broadband network. Yeo Valley, which is based in south-west England, now has access to gigabit-capable connectivity at six of its sites.