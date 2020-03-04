Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Orange tops up COVID-19 fighting fund

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/3/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telia helps Finnish government fight COVID-19; new voice and messaging service for African diaspora; Vodafone positions itself for public sector procurement in Scotland.

  • Orange is stepping up its COVID-19 aid program, adding €3 million (US$3.2 million) on top of the €5 million ($5.4 million) it has already set aside to support a range of healthcare and preventive initiatives. In Africa, each country in which Orange operates will receive personal protective equipment as well as a specific sum for sourcing medical equipment to support NGOs and local health authorities fighting the coronavirus. In France, Orange will donate €500,000 ($539,403) to the Fondation Hôpitaux de France, which is on top of the previously announced €150,000 ($161,819) that was split between the Red Cross and two other organizations. And, in Europe, a €200,000 ($215,761) fund will be used to support various initiatives via the Orange Foundations present in each country, building on the €1 million ($1.07 million) already pledged by these bodies.

  • Telia has provided a customized version of its Telia Crowd Insights product to the Finnish government to help the authorities gain a better understanding of the population's mass movements through anonymized location data during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. As of today (Friday), there have been 1,615 recorded cases of COVID-19 infections in Finland, with 19 fatalities.

  • UK-based Gist Mobile has launched a new mobile calling and messaging app for the African diaspora and anyone who regularly calls Africa or other international destinations. The new app, says the operator, provides users with multiple numbers, cheaper international calls, and even free calls and messages to other Gist users.

  • Vodafone has landed a place on the Scottish National Framework for mobile services, a procurement platform designed for public sector organizations. The operator says it is the only telco to have been awarded a place on the framework, which started on March 17, 2020, and will run until March 16, 2022, with the option for a further 12-month extension.

  • VEON, the Amsterdam-headquartered operator focused mainly on Russia and surrounding countries, has appointed Alexander Torbakhov as CEO of Beeline Russia. Torbakhov most recently held executive roles at X5 Retail Group and Sberbank, Russia's largest retailer and largest bank respectively.

  • Data from Google has revealed, probably to no one's great surprise, that Britons have made 55% fewer visits to their physical workplaces in the past few days compared to typical travel patterns. Google's first COVID-19 Community Mobility Report covers data for March 29, comparing it to the average figures for the period covering January 3 to February 6.

  • Arcep, France's communications regulator, has confirmed that the COVID-19 crisis has forced it to postpone its 5G spectrum auction (for the 11 blocks of 10MHz that remain available in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band), which had been due to take place in April. The regulator says it will set the new auction date "according to how the current crisis evolves." (See 5G auctions delayed across Europe due to COVID-19.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
    April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
    April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
    April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
    April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
    Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
    Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
    Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE