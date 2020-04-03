Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Nokia, Telenor and Telia trial MOCN-based network-sharing in Denmark

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/4/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia cuts jobs in Finland; British MP highlights Huawei 'slave labor'allegations; ECI acquired by Ribbon; 'Fitbit for cows.'

  • Does the success of 5G depend on network sharing? That's clearly the view of Nordic operators Telenor and Telia, who have teamed up with Nokia to deploy what they claim is "the world's most advanced shared wireless network" supporting a multi-operator core network (MOCN) feature. The 5G MOCN feature was put through its paces on a trial network in Denmark, and included live MOCN capabilities for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G simultaneously.

  • Further from its Finnish home, Nokia has signed an agreement with Mobily, the Saudi mobile operator brand that is part of Etihad Etisalat, which will see Nokia supporting Mobily's infrastructure with a range of products from its 5G box of tricks, including radio access, IP routing, optical networking and software.

  • But all the above will be of little comfort to 148 Nokia employees in Finland, who are to lose their jobs this year following redundancy talks, YLE reports. The vendor said that the job cuts would affect all Nokia units in Finland, apart from its 5G product development teams and the Oulu-based production facility.

  • A British Conservative MP wants BT, the UK incumbent operator, to look into allegations that companies supplying components to Huawei are using slave labor from China's Muslim minority. As the Guardian reports, the question is pertinent because BT uses Huawei gear in its networks, and will be allowed to continue to do so, albeit in a limited way, following a recent decision by the UK government. The MP, Bob Seely, cites a study, Uyghurs For Sale, which was compiled by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and concluded that conditions at some of Huawei's subcontractors "strongly suggest forced labor." (See BT Says Cap on Huawei's UK 5G Role Will Cost It £500M and Tough UK Limits on Huawei's Role in 5G Threaten Telco Plans.)

  • In related matters, a group of US senators has written a letter to British lawmakers urging them to reconsider their government's decision to allow Huawei equipment into the UK's 5G network. As Reuters reports, the letter puts pressure on MPs to "revisit its [government's] recent decision, take steps to mitigate the risks of Huawei, and work in close partnership" with the US going forward. A group of 42 members of the US House of Representatives sent a similar letter in January.

  • Less controversially, BT has unveiled a new managed SD-WAN service for UK business customers. One option offers a Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela; another sees a Meraki-powered Cisco SD-WAN. According to BT, the service enables secure, high-bandwidth connections across multiple sites using fixed and mobile networks.

  • ECI, the Israel-based provider of packet-optical offerings, has been acquired by Ribbon as part of Ribbon's plan to expanding into the "service provider 5G data domain with bundled network analytics, intelligence and security products." Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

  • Tele2 has closed the sale of its Croatian unit to United Group for €220 million (US$242 million). The deal was subject to an investigation by the Croatian competition regulator, but was given the green light in January.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and broadband, has launched its "Ultimate TV" bundle, which adds Netflix fare to existing content on its Sky Q platform for an initial price of £25 ($32) a month, rising to £29 ($37) a month after the "offer period" expires.

  • Swiss operator Salt has had the quality of its mobile network rated as "very good" following a crowdsourced test carried out by German magazines PC Magazin and PCgo. The test took more than 3.3 billion measurements in Austria, Germany and Switzerland between August 2019 and January 2020.

  • Still in Switzerland, Sunrise is playing its part in what Bloomberg describes as a "5G revolution," with what one of the operator's execs calls "Fitbit for cows." The beasts in question eschew the traditional clunking bell around their necks for a connected neck-strap manufactured by Huawei. Apparently, the silent gizmo allows farmers to gain an insight into the health of their livestock from the comfort of their farmhouse.

    An unconnected cow
    So last year
    So last year

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
    Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
    SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
    Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
    Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE