Eurobites: Nokia readies Go Malta for 5G rollout

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Türk Telekom trials Wi-Fi 6E; World Mobile connectivity boost for Zanzibar; Orange hits the 6 million mark on fiber.

Nokia has landed a nationwide 5G RAN rollout gig with Go Malta. The seven-year deal will see the Finnish vendor supply Go with equipment from its Airscale range, potentially enabling the operator to tap into new markets such as digital automation, the Internet of Things, remote monitoring and virtual reality. Nokia is the incumbent vendor in this deal and has been working with Go since the introduction of 3G on the island in 2007.

Türk Telekom has completed what it says was a successful trial of Wi-Fi 6E, a technology it believes will accelerate the deployment of 5G services. The trial, which was carried out in partnership with Broadcom and Intel under the auspices of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), sought to demonstrate the real-world benefits of Wi-Fi 6E (using 6GHz spectrum) for consumers, enterprises and municipalities. Connection speeds of 2 Gbit/s and above were achieved in the trial, which took place at at Türk Telekom's Istanbul Acıbadem campus.

World Mobile, which styles itself a "blockchain network operator," has teamed up with the government of Zanzibar to launch free, metered Wi-Fi Internet access at all state agencies, including local government offices and – more interestingly – fish markets. According to World Mobile, the move marks the first stage of a five-year plan to boost Zanzibar's GDP through the power of blockchain and related digital services.

Orange is patting itself on the back for reaching 6 million fiber customers in France. At the end of 2021, the company says, Orange had deployed fiber to 63% of the 29 million premises eligible for FTTH. According to Orange CEO Stéphane Richard, France is currently the leading European country for fiber, with 70% of the country covered.

Finland's Elisa has committed to reporting the results of its key sustainability targets in its interim reports from now on. Elisa describes itself as a pioneer in environmental work; the company is carbon neutral and its business operations conform to the UN's sustainable development criteria.