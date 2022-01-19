Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Nokia readies Go Malta for 5G rollout

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/19/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Türk Telekom trials Wi-Fi 6E; World Mobile connectivity boost for Zanzibar; Orange hits the 6 million mark on fiber.

  • Nokia has landed a nationwide 5G RAN rollout gig with Go Malta. The seven-year deal will see the Finnish vendor supply Go with equipment from its Airscale range, potentially enabling the operator to tap into new markets such as digital automation, the Internet of Things, remote monitoring and virtual reality. Nokia is the incumbent vendor in this deal and has been working with Go since the introduction of 3G on the island in 2007.

  • Türk Telekom has completed what it says was a successful trial of Wi-Fi 6E, a technology it believes will accelerate the deployment of 5G services. The trial, which was carried out in partnership with Broadcom and Intel under the auspices of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), sought to demonstrate the real-world benefits of Wi-Fi 6E (using 6GHz spectrum) for consumers, enterprises and municipalities. Connection speeds of 2 Gbit/s and above were achieved in the trial, which took place at at Türk Telekom's Istanbul Acıbadem campus.

  • World Mobile, which styles itself a "blockchain network operator," has teamed up with the government of Zanzibar to launch free, metered Wi-Fi Internet access at all state agencies, including local government offices and – more interestingly – fish markets. According to World Mobile, the move marks the first stage of a five-year plan to boost Zanzibar's GDP through the power of blockchain and related digital services.

  • Orange is patting itself on the back for reaching 6 million fiber customers in France. At the end of 2021, the company says, Orange had deployed fiber to 63% of the 29 million premises eligible for FTTH. According to Orange CEO Stéphane Richard, France is currently the leading European country for fiber, with 70% of the country covered.

  • Finland's Elisa has committed to reporting the results of its key sustainability targets in its interim reports from now on. Elisa describes itself as a pioneer in environmental work; the company is carbon neutral and its business operations conform to the UN's sustainable development criteria.

  • Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with Aircall to offer business customers cloud-based call center services. Aircall's desktop app can be integrated into more than 100 common business software tools, including CRM systems such as Salesforce or collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
    January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
    January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
    January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
    January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
    January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
    January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
    February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
    February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
    February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
    February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
    February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
    February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
    February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
    Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
    China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
    Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
    End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
    The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE