Eurobites: Nokia offers 'end-to-end' 5G training

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EE goes large on Apple goodies; Netflix sets up Russian partnership; Ericsson updates on coronavirus impact.

Embarrassed by your 5G ignorance? Think New Radio is one of those stations that plays a lot of hip-hop? What you need is Nokia's new End-to-End 5G Networking Certification program, which the vendor describes as the first in a series of professional-level certifications to train industry folk on the full gamut of 5G networks, from network access to application management, with the focus on access, core and transport. It is, says Nokia, designed as a follow-up to the foundation-level 5G Associate Certification it introduced in February. Both courses take about eight hours to complete.

EE, the mobile arm of UK incumbent BT, has launched a tariff that it claims provides customers with access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade in one mobile plan for the first time ever. Called the "Full Works Plan for iPhone," the package also offers unlimited mobile data and the option to upgrade to a new phone "anytime." As you would expect, such a bundle of telecom joy doesn't come cheap: It's £69 a month.

Netflix has set up a partnership with Russia's National Media Group (NMG) to run the streaming giant's Russian service, Yahoo reports. In a statement, NMG'S chief executive, Olga Plaskina, said that the two companies were "still working on a full localization of the service." Netflix's international version has been available in Russia since 2015.