Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Nokia goes a-slicing

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 2/26/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Arm notches up record chip shipments in Q4; French operators bid for 5G spectrum; no tin hats required, UK 5G basestation tests find.

  • Nokia is claiming to have stolen a march on its rivals with the launch of "end-to-end" network slicing for 4G and 5G New Radio (NR) networks. The offering, available this summer and developed in collaboration with operators A1 and Telia, provides "sliced" mobile broadband connectivity "from device to radio, transport, core, all the way to applications in private and public networks and the cloud," says Nokia in its press release trumpeting the launch.

  • UK-based chip design company Arm, which is now part of the SoftBank empire, notched up record shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019, shifting 6.4 billion chips, 4.2 billion of which were Cortex-M processors found widely IoT applications. To date, Arm and its partners have shipped more than 160 billion based chips based on Arm's technology.

  • French operators Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and SFR have all put in bids for France's new 5G spectrum, seeking one of the four blocks of 50MHz in the 3.4-3.8GHz band for use in metropolitan areas. Communications regulator Arcep will now examine the bids, then draw up the list of qualified candidates for the first stage of the process. Licenses are expected to be awarded in June 2020 at the latest.

  • Tests carried out by Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, have found that radiation levels at 5G basestations are at "tiny fractions" of what are considered safe limits, according to a BBC report. The highest result found by the tests, which covered 16 locations in ten cities across the UK, was 0.039% of the recommended radiation exposure limit.

  • South African operator Rain is cooperating with Huawei on the building of a 5G transport network using the Chinese vendor's optical cross-connect (OXC) and 200G offering. The OXC system uses optical backplane technologies to merge the independent boards originally found in ROADM sites, reducing footprint by 80%, according to Huawei.

  • The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has launched a new group, ETSI ISG F5G, dedicated to specifying the fifth generation of fixed networks. The group will address, among other things, aspects relating to new optical distribution network (ODN) technologies, XG(S)-PON and Wi-Fi 6 enhancements, control plane and user plane separation, smart energy efficiency and end-to-end full-stack slicing. Members of the group include, Altice Portugal, Bouygyes Telecom, Rostelecom and Huawei.

  • Exponential-e, the UK-based unified communications specialist, has struck a deal with At-visions, a provider of technology for the hospitality industry, which is intended to beef up At-visions' offerings in the mobile app, digital signage and in-room entertainment fields.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
    Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
    Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
    All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
    Liquid OTN Drives the Popularity of OTN Premium Private Lines By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    SIGN IN
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE