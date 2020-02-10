Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Nokia celebrates its 5G century

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/2/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia cleared of profit-warning perfidiousness; BT clears out of Latin America; ETNO wheels out survey findings to prompt more 5G evangelism by governments.

  • As Huawei's star begins to fade, Nokia has decided it's trumpet-tooting time on the 5G front, and is today telling the world that it has signed 17 new 5G commercial deals in the third quarter, taking its total tally of such deals to a nice, round 100. It also claims it has notched up a total of 160 "commercial 5G engagements," which includes paid trials. Only this week it landed a major deal with the BT, the UK telco incumbent, which will see it replace Huawei in parts of the operator's radio access network and make it, Nokia says, BT's largest network supplier. (See Nokia lands 5G deal with BT to start replacing Huawei and Huawei ban risks turning UK into Nordic duopoly.)

  • In other Nokia news, Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority has ruled that the vendor's unexpected profit warning in October 2019 did not contravene stock exchange rules on insider information, Reuters reports. (See Nokia shares nosedive 23% on 5G woes.)

  • BT has concluded the sale of its domestic operations and infrastructure in Latin America to CIH Telecommunications Americas, a deal that was announced in March 2020. The divested business will operate under the name of Sencinet. The deal forms a part of the general dismantling of BT's Global division, a program that was largely the result of an accounting scandal at its Italian unit. The purchase price has not been revealed, though it involves assets that generated around £110 million (US$129.6 million) in revenue in the 2018/19 fiscal year. (See BT sheds LatAm ops as part of Global overhaul.)

  • The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has taken the wraps off a new pan-European "5G sentiment survey" which it is exploiting to encourage governments to do more to point out the advantages of 5G beyond simply "faster and better" connectivity [Just remind me what those are again… – Ed.] in the face of "disinformation" that accuses 5G of bee murder and much more besides. The survey, carried out by IPSOS, found that 96% of Europeans are aware of 5G, but only 54% declared themselves "positive" about it. Sixteen percent of those interviewed disagreed with the statement that "5G is harmless to bees."

  • Gigaclear, a UK alternative network infrastructure provider that usually specializes in rural locations, is bringing 900Mbit/s broadband speeds to around 20,000 homes and businesses in Braintree, a town in south-east England. The network build, which is scheduled to start before the end of 2020, is expected to take two years to complete.

  • KPN Security, the cybersecurity arm of the Dutch incumbent telco, is introducing Managed Identity & Access Management (Managed IAM), which it says allows businesses to control the administration and management of identities of those accessing the corporate network. The offering makes use of software from IAM specialist One Identity.

  • Orange has been appointed the "official supplier" of broadband to venues at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, assuming they do actually happen. (The glass is always half-full at Eurobites Towers...)

  • Aislinn O'Connor has been appointed marketing director of Three UK and Three Ireland. O'Connor, an alumnus of the Dublin Institute of Technology, has been with Three since 2011.

  • Sky, the pay-TV heavyweight, is hoping to cash in on the front-room fitness trend by incorporating the Fiit app on its Sky Q set-top box. Sky Q customers can get 24 free Fiit classes in before the standard pricing applies – £20 ($25) a month, which is slightly cheaper than a gym but not much.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
    October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
    5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
    October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 6, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
    October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
    October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
    October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
    October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
    October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
    October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
    October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
    November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
    November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
    COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
    Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
    AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
    'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE