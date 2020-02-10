Eurobites: Nokia celebrates its 5G century

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia cleared of profit-warning perfidiousness; BT clears out of Latin America; ETNO wheels out survey findings to prompt more 5G evangelism by governments.

As Huawei's star begins to fade, Nokia has decided it's trumpet-tooting time on the 5G front, and is today telling the world that it has signed 17 new 5G commercial deals in the third quarter, taking its total tally of such deals to a nice, round 100. It also claims it has notched up a total of 160 "commercial 5G engagements," which includes paid trials. Only this week it landed a major deal with the BT, the UK telco incumbent, which will see it replace Huawei in parts of the operator's radio access network and make it, Nokia says, BT's largest network supplier. (See Nokia lands 5G deal with BT to start replacing Huawei and Huawei ban risks turning UK into Nordic duopoly.)

In other Nokia news, Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority has ruled that the vendor's unexpected profit warning in October 2019 did not contravene stock exchange rules on insider information, Reuters reports. (See Nokia shares nosedive 23% on 5G woes.)

BT has concluded the sale of its domestic operations and infrastructure in Latin America to CIH Telecommunications Americas, a deal that was announced in March 2020. The divested business will operate under the name of Sencinet. The deal forms a part of the general dismantling of BT's Global division, a program that was largely the result of an accounting scandal at its Italian unit. The purchase price has not been revealed, though it involves assets that generated around £110 million (US$129.6 million) in revenue in the 2018/19 fiscal year. (See BT sheds LatAm ops as part of Global overhaul.)

The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has taken the wraps off a new pan-European "5G sentiment survey" which it is exploiting to encourage governments to do more to point out the advantages of 5G beyond simply "faster and better" connectivity [Just remind me what those are again… – Ed.] in the face of "disinformation" that accuses 5G of bee murder and much more besides. The survey, carried out by IPSOS, found that 96% of Europeans are aware of 5G, but only 54% declared themselves "positive" about it. Sixteen percent of those interviewed disagreed with the statement that "5G is harmless to bees."

Gigaclear, a UK alternative network infrastructure provider that usually specializes in rural locations, is bringing 900Mbit/s broadband speeds to around 20,000 homes and businesses in Braintree, a town in south-east England. The network build, which is scheduled to start before the end of 2020, is expected to take two years to complete.

KPN Security, the cybersecurity arm of the Dutch incumbent telco, is introducing Managed Identity & Access Management (Managed IAM), which it says allows businesses to control the administration and management of identities of those accessing the corporate network. The offering makes use of software from IAM specialist One Identity.

Orange has been appointed the "official supplier" of broadband to venues at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, assuming they do actually happen. (The glass is always half-full at Eurobites Towers...)

Aislinn O'Connor has been appointed marketing director of Three UK and Three Ireland. O'Connor, an alumnus of the Dublin Institute of Technology, has been with Three since 2011.