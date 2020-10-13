Eurobites: Nokia adds vim to Bulgaria's Vivacom

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EE rolls out more 5G in; UK buyers of new iPhone may live to regret their purchase; Ericsson demos spectrum-sharing innovation with China Telecom.

Bulgaria's Vivacom has signed a deal with Nokia to extend its GPON network and introduce XGS-PON technology in certain locations. The deployment, says Nokia, will allow Vivacom to offer 10Gbit/s symmetrical broadband services to residential and business customers – a tenfold increase on the current top speeds available in the country. The rollout will be based on Nokia's Lightspan FX series of high-capacity access nodes.

UK buyers of Apple's new iPhone – the four versions of which are due to be launched later today in an online event – may be left searching in vain for 5G coverage, according to a Telegraph report, if fears that the new phone won't support 700MHz sprectrum prove to be justified. The report says that a lack of support for 700MHz could be of benefit to Three UK, which has bagged large amounts of 5G spectrum.

Ericsson and China Telecom say they have successfully completed China's first 5G standalone (5G SA) data call using the Swedish vendor's spectrum-sharing technology. The call was made on China Telecom's 2.1GHz commercial 5G network in Deyang City, Sichuan Province.

Interxion has acquired a 22,000 square meter parcel of land in which to expand within about a kilometer of its existing campus in Vienna, Austria. The land will support the development of up to 40 megawatts of additional IT capacity and be fully connected to the existing campus, which itself boasts connection to 120 carriers, four Internet exchanges and direct access to seven global cloud platforms.

Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access division of BT, has been named as one of the UK's top, erm, "superbrands" after a two-year process of distancing itself from its parent company. According to Damon Segal, co-founder of The Academy of Chief Marketers and CEO of Superbrands UK, "[Openreach] has been recognised by consumers to offer significant emotional and/or tangible advantages over its competitors." That's always the thing with broadband provision – it's always an emotional rollercoaster.

Deutsche Telekom has launched its first router that comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology thanks to an upgrade of its Speedport Pro Plus. According to the operator, the router makes better use of wireless channels through a new transmission procedure combined with 12 Wi-Fi antennas and offers speeds of up to 9,700 Mbit/s. The powerful performance doesn't come cheap, though: the router will sell for €389.92 (US$459.61).