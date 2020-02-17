Eurobites: Nancy Pelosi warns Europe off Huawei

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange Egypt dons Red Hat for NFV; cable wars in Germany; ETSI launches fixed 5G group.

So it's not just the US Republicans who have a problem with Europe's partial embrace of Huawei: Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has used a conference in Munich to make it plain that she, like her sworn enemy, Donald Trump, thinks that letting Huawei into your network even just a little bit is a very bad idea and one that effectively makes you a vassal state of China. As the Financial Times reports (paywall applies), Pelosi told her audience of politicians, military top brass and others: "Allowing the Sinification of 5G would be to choose autocracy over democracy," she said. "We must instead move towards . . . an internationalization of digital infrastructure that does not enable autocracy." UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly got an earful over the phone from Donald Trump following his government's decision to allow Huawei into "non-core" parts of UK operator 5G network rollouts, subject to certain restrictions. (See Tough UK Limits on Huawei's Role in 5G Threaten Telco Plans and Letting Huawei Into 5G Is 'Madness,' US Warns UK – Reports.)

Orange Egypt has turned to Red Hat's OpenStack Platform to help it with the "virtualization" of its network functions in the hope that such a move will enable it to respond better to market dynamics. Now, says Red Hat, 100% of Orange Egypt's mobile broadband traffic from its 30 million or so customers is served by its virtualized packet core platform.

Deutsche Telekom, Tele Columbus and Netcologne have filed "nullity actions" against the European Commission's approval of the merger of cable rivals Vodafone and Unitymedia, German website Medienkorrespondenz reports. According to the plaintiffs, the merger would unfairly distort the market.

In Israel, Bezeq's Pelephone unit is bidding to buy rival Golan Telecom for 710 million shekels ($207 million), Reuters reports, citing a regulatory filing. Pelephone is the number three operator in Israel.

Nokia is launching a vendor-independent 5G certification program for employees of service providers and enterprises. The Nokia Bell Labs End-to-End 5G Certification Program offers two levels of certification, Associate and Professional, covering everything from the basics of 5G networks to advanced planning and design techniques.