Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: KPN unclogs its 4G network, launches 5G

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/24/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telekom Slovenije fires up 5G; Orange takes its bank to Africa; Euskaltel shows growth.

  • Dutch incumbent operator KPN is switching on its revamped mobile network on Tuesday (July 28), offering about half the population access to zippier 4G services and, for those with the appropriate device, 5G. The operator reckons that by the end of the year two-thirds of the Dutch population will be reached by the improved network, while in 2021 the network will go truly nationwide. KPN bagged 20MHz of 700MHzspectrum in the recent Dutch spectrum auction, which went ahead despite the turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The operator also raised eyebrows by throwing in its 5G lot with Huawei, the Chinese vendor that is gradually being frozen out of networks in other parts of the world. (See Dutch €1.23B auction is latest 5G debacle.)

  • Also flicking the 5G switch is Telekom Slovenije, though the Slovenian operator will use existing basestations and the 2600MHz frequency it already runs its 4G services on for the new launch. Telekom Slovenije has already upgraded 150 basestations, offering approximately 25% coverage, and it hopes to push this figure beyond 33% by the end of the year. It also needs to start selling phones that support 5G – it says this will happen "soon."

  • French operator Orange is taking its banking operation to Africa, teaming up with insurance company NSIA to set up shop in Côte d'Ivoire. Orange Bank Africa, through its Orange Money service, will offer a range of savings and "micro credit" services allowing customers often excluded from mainstream banking to borrow money using their mobile phone. For more details, see this story on our sister site, Connecting Africa. (See also Should Telcos Become Banks? and Orange Bank Job Is Going Europe-Wide.)

  • Euskaltel, the Spanish operator that has its roots in the Basque Country, saw second-quarter revenues inch up 0.3% year on year, to €171.6 million (US$198.8 million). EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) grew 3.7% to €87.5 million ($101.3 million), including the cost of launching its new brand, Virgin Telco. During the period, Euskaltel gained 11,300 new customers, 4,800 in the Group's traditional markets and an impressive 6,500 from Virgin Telco.

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, is to team up with TV measurement company TVSquared to enable advertisers to find out if their ads are leading to website visits and, ultimately, product sales. As Reuters reports, the tool is timely as media companies fret about losing advertising spend during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Vodafone has used an existing O2 site to expand its 4G coverage to the rural community of Longnor in the UK's Peak District, the second site to go live under the new UK Shared Rural Network mast-sharing initiative, which the British government optimistically describes as a "£1 billion deal to make poor and patchy rural phone coverage a thing of the past."

  • Belgium's Proximus has signed a five-year deal with Eleven Sports under the terms of which Eleven will use Proximus' Media House to produce live coverage of Belgian soccer.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing
    July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2020
    August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
    August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
    July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
    July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
    July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
    July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
    August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
    August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
    Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
    Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
    Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
    5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE