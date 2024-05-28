Eurobites: KPN targets enterprise with 'mission-critical' 5G
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia runs fiber through the rainforest; Ericsson opens Jordan office; Cellnex lands emergency services gig in the Balearics.
May 28, 2024
Dutch operator KPN is to offer "mission-critical" 5G services to large businesses under the KPN Campus brand. KPN Campus, it says, will provide safe and reliable infrastructure and services via public, hybrid and fully private 5G networks. Using such services, KPN says that companies could allocate network capacity to certain mission-critical applications, such as controlling autonomous vehicles and robots or augmented reality applications.
Nokia is deploying subaquatic fiber with Global Fiber Peru in what's left of the Amazon rainforest, helping to connect 500,000 users across 400 communities in the region. The fiber is actually buried in the Amazon River in an area where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders. According to Nokia, this is the first fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access in the region.
Ericsson has opened an office in Jordan, hoping to use it to nurture local talent and promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. In a separate announcement, the Swedish vendor said that it had come top of Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar 5G Network Infrastructure Market rankings for the fourth year in a row. The report measures growth rates in addition to absolute revenue and combines them with several other factors to measure companies' performance.
Cellnex has landed a contract to update the emergency network in the Balearic Islands, which are located off the coast of Spain. The four-year contract is worth nearly €7 million (US$7.6 million) and has been awarded through a public tender to the joint venture formed by Sampol and Tradia, the latter a part of the Cellnex empire.
RETN has announced upgrades to its network infrastructure in Poland, which it says will improve Internet connectivity across Central and Eastern Europe. The upgrades are as follows: 150km of new fiber between Biala Podlaska and Lublin, creating a more direct pathway from the Baltics to Southern Europe; completion of the interconnection of its Northern and Southern network routes near the Poland-Germany border; and the expansion of its Warsaw metro fiber network with alternative connectivity options to bypass known congestion points.
Business connectivity provider Epsilon has teamed up with Bulgaria's Neterra to expand its network presence in Central and Eastern Europe. Key European cities including Istanbul, Kyiv, Prague, Rome, Sofia, Vienna, Warsaw and Zagreb have been added to Epsilon's network footprint, as well as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in South America.
Net Insight and ACES have extended their existing partnership to create a GNSS-independent time synchronization infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The two companies plan to invest in a pilot system to showcase GNSS-independent 5G synchronization across the country. Time synchronization, says Sweden-based Net Insight, is fundamental to 5G and other critical infrastructure often delivered through GPS/GNSS satellites. However, GPS/GNSS is highly vulnerable to jamming and spoofing.
Deutsche Telekom has installed around 750 new 5G antennas in the various stadiums that will be used to host the upcoming Euros soccer tournament in Germany. Data throughput rates in the stands have been boosted from 375 Mbit/s to 1.2 Gbit/s, says the operator. The company is also installing around 65km of fiber optics for the fixed-network connection of the stadiums in order to send live images from the matches around the world.
