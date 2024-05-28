Eurobites: KPN targets enterprise with 'mission-critical' 5G

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia runs fiber through the rainforest; Ericsson opens Jordan office; Cellnex lands emergency services gig in the Balearics.

Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe

May 28, 2024

3 Min Read
KPN sign on office building
(Source: Agencja Fotograficzna Caro/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Dutch operator KPN is to offer "mission-critical" 5G services to large businesses under the KPN Campus brand. KPN Campus, it says, will provide safe and reliable infrastructure and services via public, hybrid and fully private 5G networks. Using such services, KPN says that companies could allocate network capacity to certain mission-critical applications, such as controlling autonomous vehicles and robots or augmented reality applications.

  • Nokia is deploying subaquatic fiber with Global Fiber Peru in what's left of the Amazon rainforest, helping to connect 500,000 users across 400 communities in the region. The fiber is actually buried in the Amazon River in an area where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders. According to Nokia, this is the first fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access in the region.

  • Ericsson has opened an office in Jordan, hoping to use it to nurture local talent and promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. In a separate announcement, the Swedish vendor said that it had come top of Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar 5G Network Infrastructure Market rankings for the fourth year in a row. The report measures growth rates in addition to absolute revenue and combines them with several other factors to measure companies' performance.

  • Cellnex has landed a contract to update the emergency network in the Balearic Islands, which are located off the coast of Spain. The four-year contract is worth nearly €7 million (US$7.6 million) and has been awarded through a public tender to the joint venture formed by Sampol and Tradia, the latter a part of the Cellnex empire.

  • RETN has announced upgrades to its network infrastructure in Poland, which it says will improve Internet connectivity across Central and Eastern Europe. The upgrades are as follows: 150km of new fiber between Biala Podlaska and Lublin, creating a more direct pathway from the Baltics to Southern Europe; completion of the interconnection of its Northern and Southern network routes near the Poland-Germany border; and the expansion of its Warsaw metro fiber network with alternative connectivity options to bypass known congestion points.

  • Business connectivity provider Epsilon has teamed up with Bulgaria's Neterra to expand its network presence in Central and Eastern Europe. Key European cities including Istanbul, Kyiv, Prague, Rome, Sofia, Vienna, Warsaw and Zagreb have been added to Epsilon's network footprint, as well as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in South America.

  • Net Insight and ACES have extended their existing partnership to create a GNSS-independent time synchronization infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The two companies plan to invest in a pilot system to showcase GNSS-independent 5G synchronization across the country. Time synchronization, says Sweden-based Net Insight, is fundamental to 5G and other critical infrastructure often delivered through GPS/GNSS satellites. However, GPS/GNSS is highly vulnerable to jamming and spoofing.

  • Deutsche Telekom has installed around 750 new 5G antennas in the various stadiums that will be used to host the upcoming Euros soccer tournament in Germany. Data throughput rates in the stands have been boosted from 375 Mbit/s to 1.2 Gbit/s, says the operator. The company is also installing around 65km of fiber optics for the fixed-network connection of the stadiums in order to send live images from the matches around the world.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

UScellular's coverage stretches across parts of the US.
5G
T-Mobile goes for UScellular's spectrum, customers with $4.4B deal
T-Mobile goes for UScellular's spectrum, customers with $4.4B deal

May 28, 2024

Person holding a smartphone with NTT logo, another NTT logo in background
Finance
NTT Data buys $154M stake in Malaysian payments firm
NTT Data buys $154M stake in Malaysian payments firm

May 28, 2024

Man on a motorcycle holding the Indian flag
5G
Ghana awards exclusive 5G license to Reliance-backed consortium
Ghana awards exclusive 5G license to Reliance-backed consortium

May 28, 2024

Outside Orange building in Paris
Open RAN
Open RAN sharing is the next possible blow to kit vendors
Open RAN sharing is the next possible blow to kit vendors

May 28, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities
Dish CTO Eben Albertyn in black and white
Open RAN
Dish's networking chief on the importance of timeDish's networking chief on the importance of time
thumbnail
5G
5G Americas president urges Congress to help with spectrum, net neutrality5G Americas president urges Congress to help with spectrum, net neutrality
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
T-Mobile US taps Airties for Smart Wi-Fi & Other UpdatesT-Mobile US taps Airties for Smart Wi-Fi & Other Updates