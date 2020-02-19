Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Italy's Inwit offers rivals access to towers to allay antitrust concerns

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 2/19/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia to buy silicon photonics firm; Vodafone gets into smart surveillance; Orange teams up with Ekinops and Dell for uCPE.

  • Vodafone and Telecom Italia are seeking to counter European Union antitrust concerns about their Inwit towers tie-up, which was announced last year, by allowing rivals access to some of their shared sites in certain locations for up to nine years. According to an EU document seen by Reuters, Inwit will make around 630 sites available to rivals in towns and cities with more than 35,000 inhabitants.

  • Elsewhere on planet Vodafone… The operator has teamed up with "smart surveillance" provider Digital Barriers to launch Smart Vision, a set of connected surveillance offerings for the enterprise and public sector market. The range includes a body-worn camera for front-line staff such as police officers and healthcare professionals, as well as a digital encoder that can be connected up to an organization's existing surveillance infrastructure to capture footage in high definition.

  • Nokia is to acquire Elenion Technologies, a US-based company specializing in silicon photonics for short-reach and high-performance optical interfaces. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020; financial details have not been disclosed.

  • Orange Business Services has chosen Ekinops and Dell Technologies as partners for a new universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) offering. OBS plans to sell products based on this uCPE to mid-market and large enterprise customers worldwide. For more details, see this press relase.

  • Underlying full-year revenue at Telefónica Deutschland grew 1.9% to €7.39 billion (US$7.97 billion), driven in part by an improvement in mobile service revenue since the second quarter of 2019. Underlying OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) was up 1% to €1.9 billion ($2 billion). In its financial statement, the operator says it expects regulatory changes to "remain a headwind" in 2020, with revenue depressed by the termination rate cut for mobile voice minutes from €0.95 to €0.90.

  • Sweden's Net Insight has made its Nimbra Edge media transport product available on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Nimbra Edge offers a hybrid cloud infrastructure that enables media companies to easily connect, manage and process low-latency, high-quality videos anywhere.

  • O2 has teamed up with Ovum (now part of the Omdia market research firm that, like Light Reading, is part of Informa Tech) to produce a piece of research that predicts that 5G could boost the UK's live entertainment sector to the tune of £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) over the next ten years. "5th Generation Entertainment" forecasts a "revolutionised pre-event experience" comprising smart ticketing and connected venues, offering fans the chance to access and enjoy related activities – AR-assisted shopping, anyone? – ahead of the show.

    Could 5G put an end to music-festival misery? Nah.
    Could 5G put an end to music-festival misery? Nah.

  • A European Union tax commissioner has criticized US proposals that would in effect allow (largely US-based) tech titans to continue to dodge paying as much tax as they should, at least in the eyes of the EU. As Reuters reports, Paolo Gentiloni told lawmakers that the US proposal to give multinational companies the option of being taxed under existing rules or future ones being thrashed out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) "will in fact make a global solution [to the perceived tax dodging] very improbable." (See Eurobites: EU Wants 3% of the Tech Titans.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
    March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
    Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
    Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
    5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
    5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    SIGN IN
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE