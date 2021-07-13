Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Italy's big four escape antitrust fines, for now

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/13/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone Spain and Ericsson work on 5G SA core; O2 offers retailers spatial awareness; Orange, Nokia extend 5G foray with SNCF.

  • A court in Rome has annulled multi-million-euro fines slapped on the big four Italian operators last year by Italy's antitrust authority after it was deemed that the authority had failed to show that the operators were not acting within their rights. As Reuters reports (paywall applies), a total of €228 million (US$270 million) in fines were levied on Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Wind Tre and Fastweb by the authority for collectively agreeing to raise their prices after they were told to abandon a billing system based on 28 days rather than a full calendar month.

  • Vodafone has called on Ericsson to help it deploy what the vendor says is the first pre-commercial 5G standalone (SA) core network in Spain. Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core will allow Vodafone Spain to develop and test new "use cases" that exploit the potential of 5G SA technology.

  • The business arm of UK operator O2 is piloting new technology that combines video analytics with artificial intelligence to get a better idea of how customers are moving around retail spaces. Called Spatial Insights, the software has been developed with Aura Vision and delivers anonymized, encrypted data that helps retailers with issues such as store management, staffing levels and marketing. O2 is keen to stress that the video analytics does not use facial recognition and is fully GDPR compliant.

    O2's Spatial Insights: Either this is some sort of customer 'heat map' or they need to get the mop out.
    O2's Spatial Insights: Either this is some sort of customer 'heat map' or they need to get the mop out.

  • A "5G Living Lab" that was set up in Rennes by Orange, Nokia and the French national railway operator, SNCF, is to be extended to cover more industrial aspects of SNCF's operations. Planned workshops will consider such aspects as real-time connectivity for process control and remotely controlled logistics as well as real-time video analysis to improve operational efficiency.

  • France's antitrust authority has fined Google €500 million ($592 million) for what it says is the tech giant's failure to satisfactorily conduct negotiations with the country's news publishers relating to Google's "News Showcase" feature, which is supposed to provide compensation to publishers for news stories that appear in Google's search results. As Reuters reports, Google has been told it has two months to come up with proposals on how it will adequately compensate news agencies for their material: If it fails to do so, it would face additional fines of up to €900,000 ($1.06 million) per day.

  • A new report from Italy's Prysmian Group claims that the deployment of optical fiber networks that use eco-friendly materials will enable operators to reduce energy consumption and cut out unnecessary emissions across the supply chain. "The entire ecosystem must come together to make sustainable networks a reality," says Prysmian's Philippe Vanhille, in a statement.

  • UK altnet Hyperoptic is cutting the price of its full-fiber broadband packages for the summer in a move that its boss soppily describes as a "ray of sunshine." The biggest saving can be found on its 1-Gig tier, which comes down from £60 ($83) to £35 ($48) a month.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
    July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
    July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
    July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
    August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
    High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
    RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
    Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
    Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE