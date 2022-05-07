Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ice picks Nokia for 5G overhaul

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/5/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: 5G goes agricultural in Dorset; Italy's railways get 4G; Deezer flotation falls flat.

  • Nokia has landed a five-year deal with Ice Norway to upgrade and expand the operator's 5G network nationwide. Under the terms of the contract, around 3,200 existing basestations will be brought up to date and 3,900 new basestations deployed. Nokia will also provide its NetAct software for network management. The upgrade project is already underway and is scheduled to run until 2026. Ice has more than 700,000 customers and is owned by Lyse, which also owns fiber broadband provider Altibox.

  • A pioneering project in southwest England has been awarded £5 million (US$6 million) in funding by the UK government to explore how 5G mmWave technology can make agriculture more efficient and less environmentally destructive. 5G RuralDorset is working with semiconductor company Qualcomm to test the use of 26GHz spectrum and the latest microchips to transmit the huge amounts of data required by the use of autonomous vehicles and robots for agricultural processes such as crop spraying and weeding.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) and the FS Italiene Group have completed their implementation of 4G on the Milan-Bologna high-speed rail line by bringing coverage to the tunneled section of the route. Iliad, Vodafone and WindTre all participated in the project. More 4G upgrades on Italy's rail network will be launched in the coming the months, with the high-speed lines running from Bologna to Florence, Turin to Milan, Florence to Naples, and Bologna to Venice all getting the treatment.

  • The Paris stock exchange debut of Deezer, the French-owned music-streaming service, fell rather flat on Tuesday morning, with shares sinking 11% in early dealing, Reuters reports. Deezer first attempted a flotation in 2015 but that had to be aborted due to unfavorable market conditions.

  • UK business connectivity provider Neos Networks has appointed Tim Passingham as the non-executive chair of its board. Passingham has held senior positions at BT and Colt Technology Services and is also a global ambassador for Telecoms Sans Frontières, a charity that provides communications for global disaster relief.

  • EE, the UK mobile operator owned by BT, has upgraded its 5G network at London's Wembley Stadium, extending coverage beyond the spectator stands and right across the pitch. This is being done primarily to meet the needs of music fans, who will be attending big-name outdoor gigs at Wembley in their droves over the summer. The new system delivers 5G on 3.5GHz spectrum over 12 antennas dotted around the stadium. It will also support multiple operators, with other networks expected to join after the testing of the system has been completed.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has hired Vicky Higgin to fill the newly created role of chief digital and information officer. Higgin, who has a utilities background, will be responsible for, among other things, developing CityFibre's IT strategy.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
    July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
    July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
    July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
    July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
    The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
    Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
    Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE