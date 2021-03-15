Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Go on my SON, Orange tells Nokia

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/15/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Belgium's Telenet opts for Ericsson's 5G RAN; union warns that BT is heading for a strike ballot; Vodafone fires up the virtual cooking experience.

  • Nokia has landed a 5G network optimization contract with Orange, rolling out its Self-Organizing Networks (SON) technology across the French group's operations worldwide, beginning in France and Spain. According to a Nokia press release, SON "operates on top of any vendor's radio technology, enabling Orange to optimize its live commercial networks regardless of who built them." It will, says Nokia, allow Orange to automate radio network configuration and optimization processes, as well as improve network performance and efficiency.

  • On a somewhat smaller scale, Nokia has also notched a three-year deal to deploy industrial-grade 5G standalone (SA) private wireless networking at the University for Business and Technology (UBT) in Pristina, Kosovo. UBT envisages the technology being used to develop 5G-based research and testing for a number of use cases driven by IoT and AI technologies.

  • In Belgium, Telenet has chosen Ericsson as its 5G radio access network (RAN) provider, though the contract also includes the modernization of the operator's existing 2G/3G/4G RAN. This deal brings Ericsson's tally of commercial 5G agreements and contracts to 132, according to the vendor.

  • The Communication Workers Union, which represents 45,000 BT Group staff in the UK, has warned that it is moving toward national industrial action over what it calls "an unprecedented and sustained assault on job security and hard won terms & conditions." In a strongly worded statement, the CWU said: "Barring a dramatic eleventh-hour about-turn by a belligerent new senior management team which has now spent more than a year pursuing a brutal and needlessly confrontational agenda – despite incessant union appeals for meaningful talks to avert a full-scale industrial relations meltdown – that ballot will cover every part of BT, Openreach and EE where the CWU is recognised for collectively bargaining purposes."

  • Vodafone Germany thinks it has spied a 5G-driven "augmented reality" opportunity with clueless cooks who have trouble finding and following recipes. In partnership with smart glasses company Nreal and a celebrity TV chef called Steffen Henssler, the operator has launched Giga AR, a "virtual reality cooking experience" that allows begoggled meal-manglers to follow instructions from a professional chef projected in front of their eyes. Using "integrated eye control," wannabe cooks can choose to pause, skip or repeat instructions just through their gaze.

    A taste of AR: Vodafone whisks up an augmented reality cooking experience.
    A taste of AR: Vodafone whisks up an augmented reality cooking experience.

  • Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has formed a partnership with Cubic Telecom in a bid to accelerate the introduction of car-connectivity options in the kingdom. Cubic Telecom, based in Dublin, Ireland, provides connectivity software offerings in more than 4 million vehicles and devices in more than 90 countries.

  • Eurofiber, which operates a 38,000km fiber optic network stretching across the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany, has appointed Christoph Klein as managing director of its German arm. In this new role, Klein will lead Eurofiber's expansion in Germany as part of a wider European growth strategy. Klein was most recently group CEO of BTV Multimedia Group, a provider of hardware and services in the broadband industry.

  • T-Systems, the IT services subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has successfully persuaded Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL) to renew its framework agreement covering IT, voice and data networks, including mobile communications and the Internet of Things. The contract is in the "high three-digit million range" and will run through 2027.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
    March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
    March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
    March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
    March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
    March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
    March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
    April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
    April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
    April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
    April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
    Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
    No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
    VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
    Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
    From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE