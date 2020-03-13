Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: France says 'oui' to Huawei

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/13/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT boss catches COVID-19; Ofcom sets out spectrum auction rules; Orange lands Google cable in France.

  • French cybersecurity agency ANSSI is set to tell operators that they can use Huawei gear in their networks – as long as they keep it out of the "core" bits. This is according to Reuters, which cites two anonymous sources. The decision clearly flies in the face of advice from the Trump administration in the US, which sees Huawei as a conduit for Chinese state-sponsored espionage, and has for months been applying pressure on European countries to exclude the Chinese vendor from their respective communications infrastructures. (See For Huawei, US Purgatory Is the New Norm and For Trump's Attack Dogs, There's No Stopping Huawei.)

  • The chief executive of BT, Philip Jansen, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now "self-isolating" in accordance with advice from the UK authorities. The operator is now embarking on a "full deep clean" of potentially affected parts of its headquarters, and intends to make sure that those employees who have been in close contact with Jansen are "appropriately advised." The exec added that "there will be no disruption to the business."

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, has published the rules for its forthcoming spectrum auction covering the 700MHz and 3.6-3.8GHz frequency bands. As in the 2018 auction, this year's will involve two stages: a "principal stage," in which companies first bid for airwaves in separate lots to determine how much spectrum each company wins; and an "assignment stage," a round of bidding to determine the specific frequencies that winning bidders will be allocated. And to give operators the chance to create more continuous blocks of 5G-ready spectrum, the assignment stage allows winners of 3.6-3.8GHz spectrum to negotiate their placements within the band among themselves.

  • Orange has announced the landing of Google's transatlantic Dunant cable in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, in the Vendée region of France. The 6,600km cable, made up of from two pairs of optical fibers with a capacity of up to 30 Tbit/s each, links the US to France and is intended to help meet the explosion in demand for bandwidth from Orange and Google customers.

  • Telefónica has signed a global agreement with Idrica, a company specializing in technology for the management of the "integral water cycle," where water is collected, sanitized and reused. The agreement includes the development of applications using IoT technologies such as NB-IoT and LTE-M.

  • Telefónica UK, the mobile operator that trades under the O2 brand, has teamed up utility firm SSE Business Energy to launch a new service that allows O2 suppliers and business partners in the UK to buy renewable electricity from SSE at a discounted rate.

  • What will the coronavirus-forced suspension of so much top-level professional sport mean for the likes of Sky and BT, who pay a fortune for the rights to screen it? Will subscribers be clamoring for refunds? Will they be "cutting the cord"? Will live soccer be replaced by Escape to Victory on repeat? The possibilities are endless, and a bit scary.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
    ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
    China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
    Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
    Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE