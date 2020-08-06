Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Finland fires up second 5G spectrum auction

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/8/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: England's mobile phone stores prepare to reopen; Openreach encourages Scotland to spend big on digital infrastructure; Sky plans canned noise for supporter-less soccer matches.

  • Finland has fired the starting gun on its second auction of 5G spectrum, with three 800MHz bands in the 25.1-27.5GHz range up for grabs. As Reuters reports, the Finnish government granted 5G licenses in the 3.5GHz band in 2018, and operators began constructing their networks at the start of 2019. The next round of network construction will be able to start in July, once the winning bids have been announced, said Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications.

  • England's mobile operators are getting ready to reopen their stores as the country's COVID-19 restrictions begin to be eased. EE, which is owned by BT, will begin a phased reopening of its retail outlets on June 15. A limited number of customers will be allowed in the stores at any one time and "virtual queueing" system will be in operation, allowing customers to pre-book consultations with store assistants. Two of EE's stores in Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK but has different coronavirus guidelines in place, are due to open today (Monday). Three UK, meanwhile, says it will reopen more than 250 stores in England on June 15, with appropriate measures implemented. Its stores in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, however, will reopen at a later date. But the face of mobile phone retailing is changing fast, and it is probably debatable how long these reopened stores will stay open: Only last month Virgin Media, the UK cable operator that also sells a mobile service, said it would close its remaining 53 high street stores even when the COVID-19 crisis has passed. (See Eurobites: Virgin Media set to vanish from UK high street.)

  • Openreach, BT's semi-detached network access division, has called on the Scottish government to make investment in the digital economy a priority during recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at a meeting of the Openreach Scotland board, Openreach CEO Clive Selley echoed calls by the Committee on Climate Change, which advises the UK and devolved governments on green matters, to focus on broadband over investment in more traditional forms of connectivity, like the road network. More than 2.6 million Scottish premises can currently access fiber-based broadband services over the Openreach network, says the company. (See Eurobites: Openreach Talks Up the Fiber Effect and Eurobites: Openreach Looks Further Down the Fiber Road.)

  • Inwit, the Italian towers company, has appointed Michelangelo Suigo as its head of external relations and communication. Previously Suigo has worked for Vodafone and the Italian government.

  • Soccer's English Premier League is due to resume on June 17, but behind closed doors, which raises the issue of atmosphere – or the lack of it – for those watching the action on their TVs at home. Sky Sports, which is showing live coverage of 64 of the matches, is hoping to address this with the introduction of Sky Sports Crowds, a feature that will supply "bespoke and team-specific crowd noise and chants to replicate the vibrant atmosphere of Premier League clashes." (Presumably the obscenities and casual racism will be edited out.) Also available to sofa-based supporters will be the Sky Sports Fanzone, which will allow friends to engage in Zoom-style video chats while the action unfolds.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 9-11, 2020,
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
    June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
    June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
    June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
    June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
    June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
    June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
    June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
    CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
    Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE