Eurobites: EU wants more progress on 5G, AI

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: WindTre chooses Ericsson for 5G standalone; BT and Openreach strike continues; Jurassic Fibre hires new CEO.

For all their good intentions, European Union member states are still lagging behind some other parts of the world when it comes to the rollout of 5G networks. That's one of the findings in the latest Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), published by the European Commission. "Efforts need to be stepped up to ensure the full deployment of connectivity infrastructure (notably 5G) that is required for highly innovative services and applications," said the Commission. The index also found that businesses' adoption of key digital technologies – such as artificial intelligence and "big data" analytics – remains worryingly low.

Italy's WindTre has gone with Ericsson's technology to support its transition to 5G standalone (5G SA). The long-term agreement will see WindTre bring its 4G, 5G non-standalone and 5G standalone services into a dual-mode 5G core that combines Evolved Packet Core and 5G core network functions into a common cloud-native platform.

The UK's so-called summer of discontent continues today with the second 24-hour strike by thousands of BT and Openreach workers belonging to the Communication Workers Union (CWU). As the Guardian reports, the strikers are after a better pay deal from their bosses – an offered universal £1,500 (US$1,836) pay increase has been rejected by the CWU as being a real-terms pay cut in the light of growing inflation. What a picket at Waterlooville Exchange 🤩 #FoodbankPhil pic.twitter.com/njnifp1HEw — The CWU (@CWUnews) August 1, 2022

Jurassic Fibre, a full-fiber broadband provider based in the southwest of England, has appointed Paul Hellings as its new CEO, replacing founder Michael Maltby, who is moving to a non-executive director role. Hellings started his career as an engineer at the BBC, though most recently he was CEO at Shell Energy UK.

Amsterdam-based (but Russia-focused) VEON has appointed Alex Bollis as a special advisor to the group CEO and CFO. Previously Bollis was VEON's head of corporate strategy, communications and investor relations. According to a VEON statement, Bollis will "focus on special projects concerning both the Group and specific countries" in his new role.