Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ericsson's latest 5G conquest comes in Slovenia

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 8/12/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Germany's Freenet boosts profitability; UKWISPA shouts about Terragraph; Zain extends 5G footprint.

  • Swedish 5G powerhouse Ericsson has notched up another 5G conquest through a commercial deal with Telekom Slovenije, the Slovenian telecom incumbent. Ericsson is supplying Telekom Slovenije with 5G technology for both the core and radio access networks, it said in a statement. Rollout actually began in late July, a week after the contract was signed, and the operator aims to increase 5G coverage to about a third of the Slovenian population, up from around a quarter today, said Ericsson. Its press release also features a lovely photo (below) of a Slovenian city (presumably Ljubljana) framed by snow-capped mountains, which seems likely to be a 5G-free zone for the foreseeable future. (See Ericsson sets sights on 5G gains in Europe amid Huawei backlash.)

    Somewhere in Slovenia.
    Somewhere in Slovenia.

  • Freenet, a German mobile virtual network operator, said revenues fell 2.2% year-on-year in its second quarter, to about €622 million (US$732 million), despite the addition of nearly 267,000 customers since the same period in 2019. Its earnings were up 2.2%, however, to nearly €110 million ($130 million), while free cash flow rose 9.3%, to €90.8 million ($106.9 million). The operator said cost savings had buoyed earnings and stuck to earlier guidance of stable revenues for the full year and free cash flow of between €240 million ($283 million) and €260 million ($306 million). Separately, Freenet agreed to sell its 24% stake in Swiss mobile operator Sunrise to cable giant Liberty Global, which today made a takeover bid that values Sunrise at about $7.4 billion. (See Liberty Global makes $7.4B bid for Swiss Sunrise.)

  • True to its name, UKWISPA struggles to make its voice heard amid the din of news about 5G and Huawei, but the UK trade association, which represents wireless Internet service providers, is speaking up about the forthcoming launch of Terragraph services. Never heard of Terragraph? Well, it's a high-speed mobile technology pioneered by Facebook, as part of the social network's Telecom Infra Project, designed to bring low-cost Internet services to previously unconnected areas. The big development is that several UKWISPA members, including Radwin, Cambium and Siklu, are due to ship Terragraph products this year and hoping to play a part in a government-backed rollout of gigabit-speed networks. Despite its major backers, which include mobile chips giant Qualcomm, Terragraph seems to have advanced about as quickly as a quadriplegic tortoise since late 2018, when Facebook made a huge deal of the technology at its annual TIP Summit, hosted that year in London. Maybe its time has finally come. (See Terragraph: A WiMax in Facebook Clothing?)

  • Saudi Arabia's Zain KSA is boasting 5G coverage in 35 cities in the Gulf country, according to a Zawya report. The latest cities to benefit from the high-speed mobile technology are Duwadimi, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Hayathim, Muzahimiyah and Quwayiyah, says the report. Operators worldwide hope 5G will unlock new revenue opportunities outside the consumer market, where its value is to boost capacity and speed up connectivity. Critics are unconvinced by the revolutionary claims, arguing it is just an improvement on 4G.

    — Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Leading Lights Awards
    August 21, 2020,
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
    August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
    August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
    Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
    Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can’t Fail By Empirix
    Securing Network Devices in SASE Architectures By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Cisco Routing & SD-WAN
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE