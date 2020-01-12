Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ericsson's 5G blows into Greece with WIND Hellas

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 12/1/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ziggo adds probes to boost network performance; Colt upgrades its SD-WAN offering; Iskratel touts new OLT for easier virtualization.

  • Ericsson has landed a five-year 5G core deal with Greek operator WIND Hellas covering both the standalone and non-standalone modes of the technology. Ericsson will deploy the dual-mode, container-based software on a system-verified cloud infrastructure with "full support services." The agreement also sees Ericsson supplying the latest version of its charging software.

  • Dutch cable operator Ziggo has upgraded its network with 40 VB120 broadcast probes courtesy of Oslo-based Bridge Technologies and its installation partner, Burst Video. Part of the attraction for Ziggo was the probe's return data path (RDP) technology, which allows for re-routing of remote signals from regional location into a centralized point for decryption and advanced signal analysis.

  • Colt Technology Services has unveiled a new, improved version of its SD-WAN offering, dubbing it – predictably, you gotta say – "SD WAN 2.0." The vendor says the new version is more geared towards remote working, a better firewall and "enhanced network insights."

  • Slovenia's Iskratel is touting a new eight-port XGS-PON optical line terminal (OLT), which it says allows operators to virtualize the network without having to replace any other hardware. The SI3000 Lumia XG8 is optimized for smaller fiber-access deployments and can be used in a range of urban and rural environments, says Iskratel.

  • Airtel Africa has extended its long-standing partnership with CSG for managed services, including customer relationship management and billing software. The operator has a presence in 14 countries across the continent.

  • Vonage, the cloud-based business communications company, has teamed up with Dutch software firm Yameo to offer Yameo's customers customizable video offerings powered by the Vonage Video API. One such customer is Dekra, a vehicle inspection company based in Germany, which is using the Vonage Video API to power its i2i remote inspection tool.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has broken ground on its latest full-fiber dig, in Crawley, a town about 30 miles south of London. The company is investing £23 million (US$30.6 million) in the project, which forms part of a wider rollout across the UK. (See CityFibre to Raise £200M, Ramp Up FTTH Challenge to BT.)

  • OK, guys, this is getting boring, now: Ericsson-powered Swisscom has come first in Connect magazine's mobile coverage test for the eleventh year in a row, scoring 960 points out of a possible 1,000. (For comparison, rival Salt scored 926 points, improving its core for the third year in a row.)

  • The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has, among other things, exposed the depth of the "digital divide" across the world, with a large swathe of people unable to get online and thrive in the brave new digital world. With this – and the issue of environmental waste – in mind, Telefónica UK (O2) is teaming up with charity Hubbub and calling on UK businesses to donate unused mobile devices to support the digitally unconnected as the holiday season approaches.

  • Finland's Nokia is providing LTE connectivity to Pelindo 4, an Indonesian port management company, for remote monitoring of its cranes in the Makassar container terminal.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
    December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Ecosystem
    December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
    December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
    December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
    December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
    December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
    December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
    December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
    December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
    December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
    December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
    December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
    December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
    December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
    AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
    Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
    4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
    It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
    What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE