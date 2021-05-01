Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ericsson elbows its way into Ooredoo's 5G RAN

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/5/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italtel board accepts bid from PSC Partecipazioni; A1 Telekom Austria joins HERE's data exchange; Vodafone does deal with Discovery.

  • Ericsson's march to 5G glory continues with its signing of a five-year radio access network (RAN) agreement with Ooredoo. The deal covers all ten of Ooredoo's operating companies in Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Tunisia, Myanmar and the Maldives (though Ericsson RAN gear is already used by several of these companies already). In Qatar, which is preparing to host a number of global sporting events (not least the soccer World Cup in 2022), Ericsson is deploying 5G midband Massive MIMO radios to help meet the needs of sports fans in stadiums, at home or in transit. In March Ooredoo surprised industry observers by deciding to source 5G kit from Huawei in both radio access and core networks in five of its ten markets. (See Huawei picks up five-market 5G deal from Ooredoo.)

  • The board of Italtel, the Italian telecom equipment manufacturer and IT services company that once employed more than 30,000 but now gets by with around 1,300 willing hands, has accepted a €44 million (US$54 million) bid from PSC Partecipazioni for 100% of the company. That bid won out over another, from Exprivia. Italtel believes its "extraordinary skills" can play an important role in the development of high-speed broadband and 5G networks in Italy.

  • A1 Telekom Austria has joined the HERE Marketplace, a data exchange platform created by HERE Technologies, the location data company that was once a part of Nokia but is now majority-owned by a consortium of German automotive companies. A1 claims to be the first telco to join the exchange, and says it will use HERE Marketplace as a new distribution channel, offering location and mobility analytics based on anonymized movement data provided by its cellular network.

  • Vodafone has signed a multi-year deal with Discovery that will allow the operator's TV and mobile customers in 12 of its European markets access to the Discovery's various channels via the Vodafone platform (though in the UK and Turkey the service will only be available to Vodafone's mobile customers). It will also, for a limited period, allow access to the new Discovery+ streaming service, which is trumpeting itself as the "Home of the Olympics in Europe," beginning with wall-to-wall coverage of the Tokyo Games next year.

  • Virgin Media has announced average price increases of 4% for its broadband, TV and phone services in the UK. As the BBC points out, this is roughly 13 times higher than the current inflation rate in the country, and may be considered something of an own goal given the third national lockdown announced by Boris Johnson on Monday evening.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
    January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
    February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
    March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
    China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
    The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
    Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
    CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE