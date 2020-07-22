Sign In Register
Eurobites: Ericsson bags Deutsche Telekom 5G RAN deal

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/22/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Go Ignite fires up 5G startup program; Proximus strikes wholesale deal with Sewan; UKWISPA's gettin' louder.

  • Deutsche Telekom has cemented its business relationship with Ericsson with a new multi-year 5G radio access network (RAN) deal. Under the terms of the contract, several mobile sites will be upgraded to the latest-generation technology using a range of offerings, including spectrum sharing software that will allow the German operator to "dynamically manage" 4G and 5G traffic in its network through more efficient use of spectrum. Ericsson has form with Deutsche Telekom: The Swedish vendor has helped modernize the operator's 2G, 3G, and 4G radio networks over the past couple of years.

  • Deutsche Telekom is also one of the partners in Go Ignite, a telco alliance that also include Orange, Singtel and Telefónica, which has just put out a "5G Open Call for Start-ups" to engage startups or venture capital backed companies developing 5G products or services. Those interested in participating can submit their proposals from now until September 7, 2020, through the Go Ignite website. Those chosen to go further will have the opportunity to present their proposals to the Go Ignite bigwigs in an online workshop.

  • Belgium's Proximus has struck a wholesale deal allowing Sewan, a French provider of voice and cloud services as well as cloud-based products to enterprises, to offer mobile services to its customers in Belgium. Sewan entered the Belgian market last year through its acquisition of 3Starsnet. The agreement means Sewan can use the Proximus network as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to start offering unified communications services by the end of 2020. Proximus is trumpeting this deal as a prime example of how its #inspire2022 strategy – under which it actively welcomes wholesale partners onto its network – is meant to work.

  • BT has announced a range of managed security and advisory services to support the Microsoft Azure Sentinel security analytics platform. The operator will combine data from the Azure Sentinel workspace with expertise gained through protecting its own network to provide "alert detection, threat visibility and threat response."

  • A1 Telekom Austria Group has completed the sale of its minority stake in Telecom Liechtenstein to the government of the German-speaking microstate. Since 2014 there has been a strategic partnership between Telecom Liechtenstein AG and Mobilkom Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, a 100% subsidiary of the A1 Telekom Austria Group.

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, has signed up to the UK Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (UKWISPA), reflecting, claims the trade group, a growing recognition of the importance of fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband. UKWISPA's membership now tops 100.

  • Spotify, the Swedish-owned streaming service that until now has restricted itself to music, podcasts and intensely irritating ads, is to add a video element to some of its podcasts, Reuters reports. Spotify's catalog now contains more than a million podcast titles, for those freaked out by the thought of hearing something unfamiliar on the radio.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

