Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ericsson appoints new head of Europe & Latin America region

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: SFR eyes 5G private networks market, with Nokia's help; Telia blown off course by headwinds; Shell Energy comes under Ofcom's cosh.

  • Ericsson has appointed Jenny Lindqvist as head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, elevating her from her previous role as head of Northern and Central Europe. She succeeds Stefan Koetz, who becomes head of strategic projects for Market Area Europe & Latin America. Lindqvist has had numerous jobs during her 12-year career at Ericsson, and prior to joining the Swedish vendor she worked as a management consultant. In a stirring statement of intent on LinkedIn, she said: "Ericsson is already a leading voice on how 5G will drive transformation and growth in the [Europe and Latin America] region. Beginning today, together with colleagues, customers, and stakeholders, we will build on this foundation towards a better future."

    (Source: Ericsson)
    (Source: Ericsson)

  • French operator SFR has signed a deal with Nokia for the supply and integration of its cloud-native 5G standalone (5G SA) core, and to help it resell 5G private networks to enterprise customers. SFR will also offer a "hybrid" private network product for customers wishing to benefit from both a secure, isolated architecture and a virtual architecture that caters to the needs of employees who need national coverage. As its focus shifts to 4G and 5G, SFR has also announced the closure of its 2G and 3G networks, in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

  • As previously warned, fourth-quarter earnings at Telia were hit hard by non-cash impairments, with the Nordic operator recording an operating loss of 17.87 billion Swedish kronor (US$1.74 billion), despite net sales increasing by 3.8% to SEK24.26 billion ($2.36 billion). In a statement, CEO Allison Kirkby acknowledged that had been a "challenging year with significant macro headwinds" and that while Telia had taken steps to mitigate them, it had not been able to "offset them fully." Looking ahead, Kirkby said that the outlook for 2023 saw EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) being in the "flat to low single digit range," reflecting the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty. (See Eurobites: Telia flags up impairment charges as headwinds bite.)

  • Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, says it is monitoring the performance of Shell Energy closely, as the hapless broadband/landline provider continues to attract the most customer complaints of any company in the sector. In a statement, Ofcom said it had been "engaging with the provider and urged it to get a grip on identifying and addressing the root causes of these issues." On the mobile side, BT Mobile, Virgin Mobile and iD Mobile drew the most ire, with customers primarily complaining – ironically perhaps – about how their complaint had been handled. And the same problem afflicted Virgin Media, which continues to languish at the bottom (or top, depending on which way you look at it) of the pay-TV complaints rankings.

  • For those still following the seemingly never-ending Telecom Italia (TIM)/Vivendi saga, the latest micro-twist has seen Italy's supreme court upholding a ruling which had annulled regulator Consob's decision that the French media conglomerate was exercising "de facto control" of TIM, according to a Reuters report. (See Eurobites: Vivendi boss resigns seat on TIM board and Vivendi remains awkward element in TIM's fixed ambitions.)

  • Sky, the UK-based purveyor of pay-TV and more, has integrated Amazon's music-streaming service onto three of its TV platforms, namely Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q. Amazon struck a massive bum note in November when it added 98 million tunes to its music service for Prime users but condemned them to listening to it only on "shuffle" mode, often substituting the track the user actually wanted to hear with something the Amazon algorithm mistakenly considered was in the same music-taste ballpark.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
    February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
    February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
    February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
    February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
    Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE