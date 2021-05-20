Eurobites: Ericsson and Volvo drive 5G across the border

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: O2/Virgin Media merger gets the official green light; Altice France revenue up 2.9% in Q1; what sports fans think of sports tech.

Ericsson and carmaker Volvo have carried out what they claim is the first successful test handover of connected cars between two national mobile 5G networks. The test, which took place at the AstaZero test track in Sweden and is a precursor to larger-scale 5G connected car trials between France, Germany and Luxembourg, deployed Ericsson's 5G radio network while two Volvo cars received an HD map of the route ahead. The cars were able to send real-time updates to the mobile edge cloud, allowing cars following in their wake to benefit from new information about the route ahead.

Altice France saw EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) inch up 0.7% year-on-year in its first quarter, on total revenue that rose 2.9% . The operator reiterated its guidance for full-year 2021. Earlier this week, Altice France announced it had signed an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in MVNO Afone Participations, a deal which means that the operator becomes a partner of the Leclerc Group.

Eir, the incumbent Irish operator, blamed a combination of COVID-19 and ongoing declines in "traditional access and voice revenues" for a 3% fall in reported revenue, to €299 million (US$364.7 million), in its financial third quarter ending March 31, 2021. EBITDA remained stable, at €154 million ($187.8 million). In terms of sign-ups, broadband customer numbers grew by 16,000 to 970,000, while there was 2% growth on the mobile side, taking Eir's total to 1.189 million.

Sweden-based audio streaming giant Spotify has teamed up with Storytel, an audiobook company (also from Sweden), in a move that will allow Storytel's subscribers to access its library via Spotify. Spotify is moving increasingly into spoken-word territory as competition on the music side of things intensifies from the deep-pocketed likes of Apple and Amazon.