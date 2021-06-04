Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ericsson and friends try W-band for 5G backhaul

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/6/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia puts charging system on AWS cloud; fiber discussions in the UK; A1 cracks cloud gaming with Blacknut.

  • Ericsson has teamed up with Deutsche Telekom and Greek operator Cosmote to trial the use of the W-band (92GHz-114GHz) for 5G backhaul. The trials took place at Cosmote's headquarters in Athens and, according to Ericsson, they demonstrated for the first time a W-band "wireless hop" over a 1.5km range with telecom-grade availability using pre-commercial equipment. The trial recorded speeds of 5.7 Gbit/s over the 1.5km distance and topped 10 Gbit/s over 1km hops.

  • Nokia has launched its cloud-native "convergent" charging system on Amazon Web Services to help service providers migrate their charging applications to the public cloud. According to the Finnish vendor, Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) helps service providers tap new 5G-related revenue streams, including differentiated pricing and network slicing.

  • UK operators TalkTalk and Vodafone are among those back in discussions with BT's Openreach over the use of its wholesale fiber network following a ruling by regulator Ofcom last month that could change market dynamics, the Telegraph reports. (See BT to build fiber 'like fury' after Ofcom ruling.)

  • A1 Telekom Austria is making Blacknut's cloud gaming service available to its more than 5 million customers. The service offers access to over 500 games on a monthly subscription model, removing the need for pesky in-game purchases, "lootboxes" or advertising. The games can be played on most widely used platforms, Android and Fire TV among them.

  • Orange Business Services has made a couple of significant appointments in the UK and mainland Europe: Glenda Brady, previously head of international development at the French Major Accounts division, has been named as the new managing director for UK and Ireland; and Nemo Verbist is taking over from Fabrice de Windt as senior vice president of Europe.

  • Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) is reviewing the data leak that saw the details of more than 530 million Facebook users being made freely available on a hackers' forum. As the BBC reports, the involvement of the Irish regulator is significant as Ireland is home to Facebook's European headquarters. Specifically, the DPC wants to establish whether the new leak is mainly made up of a dataset first reported in 2019, as has been claimed.

  • Hyperoptic, along with CityFibre (see below), one of a gang of UK alternative network operators looking to flourish in the full-fiber broadband era, has appointed Richard Woodward as its new chief financial officer. Woodward was most recently chief commercial officer at Three.

  • CityFibre has been given the green light to bring fiber to 22,000 homes owned by Wolverhampton Homes, a social housing provider. CityFibre is investing £50 million (US$69.1 million) in Wolverhampton's full-fiber network.

  • Telefónica UK (O2) says it is investing £4.4 million ($6.08 million) in revamping some of its retail stores in readiness for their reopening next week as part of the UK's slow journey out of pandemic lockdown. At its flagship stores in some larger cities O2 will be trying out "holographic technology" to help lure customers over the threshold.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN World Digital Conference
    April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
    April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
    April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
    April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
    April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
    April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
    5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
    Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
    Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
    True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
    Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE