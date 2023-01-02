Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: EE takes 5G underground

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT goes down the sewers; SPL attracts Indonesian investment; Three UK migrates data with Amdocs.

  • UK mobile operator EE has brought 5G connectivity to three stations on the London Underground – the first 5G to reach the subterranean rail network, claims the operator. EE customers with 5G-compatible phones using Archway and Tufnell Park on the Northern line will be able to connect in the ticket hall and platform areas while those using Notting Hill Gate on the Central line will achieve 5G nirvana in the tunnel section too. EE's 5G rollout on the tube is being carried out in partnership with BAI Communications, which runs a multi-carrier network linking the tube's tunnels and stations. In December, EE announced it was bringing 4G to six more stations on the Central and Northern lines. (See Eurobites: Three, EE get onboard London's tube connectivity plan.)

    Going underground: EE is working in partnership with BAI Communications to bring 5G to London's tube users. (Source: Markus Freise on Unsplash)
    Going underground: EE is working in partnership with BAI Communications to bring 5G to London's tube users.
    (Source: Markus Freise on Unsplash)

  • Meanwhile, EE's parent company, BT, is taking part in a trial that seeks to use AI to help water supplier Severn Trent better predict weather conditions, forecast maintenance and control waste flow. BT is providing predictive maintenance technologies and hoping to demonstrate how smart technology can be the "bedrock to build an intelligent sewer network." UK water companies have been getting an absolute pasting for the amount of sewage they have been dumping in the UK's coastal waters recently, threatening wildlife and considerably lessening the already dubious appeal of "wild swimming."

  • Stratospheric Platforms (SPL), which this week announced it was working with BT to test novel antenna technology installed on a High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) aircraft, has attracted an unspecified amount of investment from PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo), which describes itself as the largest telecom infrastructure company in Indonesia. Indonesia's complex topography presents challenges for mobile coverage but once developed, SPL's HAPS unmanned aircraft will have the ability to provide direct coverage to users over 15,000 square km and connection speeds of up to 200 Mbit/s, says the company.

  • Three UK has hired Amdocs to migrate its data to a cloud-based architecture in the hope of exploiting it better and ultimately providing a more personalized customer experience.

  • Activist investor Elliott has taken a 5.6% stake in Vodafone-owned Vantage Towers, Reuters reports. (See Vantage Towers CEO: Consolidation game is still on.)

  • Truespeed, a full-fiber broadband provider based in southwest England, has been updating on the progress of its rollout in 2022. The altnet said that it had achieved record levels of growth during the year, expanding its footprint to 60,000 properties, connecting 13,000 customers and hiring more than 80 new employees. By the end of this year Truespeed hopes to more than double the size of its footprint.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

    For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
    February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
    February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
    February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
    February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE