Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom sets out world-domination plan

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/19/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK COVID-19 app bites the dust; Amazon creates virtual jobs in South Africa; UKCloud goes carbon-negative.

  • Deutsche Telekom used its first virtual shareholders' meeting to confirm its growth targets, propose a €0.60 dividend and pat itself on the back for "25 years of success." Looking ahead, CEO Tim Höttges cited market leadership in 5G and being top dog in the US mobile market as defined goals, while on the fixed-line side, he declared his company would become "the the No. 1 fiber-optic company in Germany and Europe." No pressure, then.

  • The UK's homegrown, or at least semi-grown, COVID-19 contact-tracing app has been abandoned in its current form. The app, being tested on the Isle of Wight (just off the south coast of England) before, it was originally thought, a nationwide rollout in May, used a "centralized" approach, whereby the data it generated was stored on a central server. This contrasted with a "decentralized" platform being touted jointly by Apple and Google, and it is towards that decentralized platform that the UK app will now transition, after those nominally in charge of the original effort found that the app in its current form did not work properly on Apple iPhones (and a fair number of Android handsets for that matter). For more on the sorry affair, see this story on our sister site, Telecoms.com.

  • Amazon says it is creating 3,000 new "virtual" customer service jobs in South Africa this year. Those employed will be dealing with customers in North America and Europe, and will range from "where's my parcel, dude?" complaint handlers to technical experts. These additions will bring the total permanent Amazon workforce in South Africa to 7,000.

  • UKCloud, a provider of cloud services to the UK public sector, has extended its provision of certified "carbon-negative" services in support of the UK government's sustainable technology strategy. The company uses data centers managed by Ark, which was founded by UKCloud's chairman, Jeffrey Thomas.

  • Four Belgian companies – Proximus, ORES, SWDE and VOO – have joined forces to set up a system which they hope will make it possible to sort out all a household's connections in one day through a single request. Telephone, broadband, electricity, gas and water are all covered by the "Connect My Home" scheme.

  • The return of Premier League soccer in the UK – albeit behind closed doors – has prompted a surge in data usage on the O2 network, with the peak being reached at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, just before kick-off for the Manchester City versus Arsenal match. With lockdown keeping the fans grounded, so-called "watch parties" have become very popular, with fans remotely communing and commenting on the action being played out in empty stadiums. The city of Liverpool saw the largest spike – 21% – even though their team wasn't even playing: their fans were a-buzz with anticipation that a defeat by Manchester City would present league leaders Liverpool with the championship title.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cloud Native World
    June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
    June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
    June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
    June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
    June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
    July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
    July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
    July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
    July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
    The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
    SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
    QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
    5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE