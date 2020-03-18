Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: COVID-19 strikes French 5G spectrum auction

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/18/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: A1 Austria touts analytics tech for coronavirus fight; virus plays havoc with shareholder meetings; KPN, VodafoneZiggo win access case.

  • France's 5G spectrum auction appears to be the latest victim of COVID-19. After Reuters reported speculation from Iliad's CEO, Thomas Reynaud, that a postponement of the auction was "likely," a spokeswoman for Arcep, the French communications regulator, confirmed to Bloomberg that the auction, due to take place in mid-April, would happen at a later date, once more information was made available. On Tuesday, the French government imposed a near-total lockdown on its population for two weeks in a bid to slow the march of the pandemic.

  • In related matters, operator A1 Austria is touting its collaboration with analytics company Invenium, which uses anonymized data from smartphones to visualize the movement of groups of people, as a possible tool in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Invenium is a spinoff from the Graz University of Technology.

  • The COVID-19 crisis is also playing havoc with vendors' shareholder meetings. In the light of the Finnish government's decree banning public gatherings of more than ten people, Nokia has canceled its annual general meeting, which was due to have been held on April 8. A new date will be provided in due course. "Furthermore," says the company in a statement, "in line with our mission to create the technology to connect the world and as a forerunner of offering our shareholders an on-line advance voting solution in the Finnish market, Nokia strongly advocates for measures to allow fully virtual general meetings to enable efficient shareholder participation." Rival Ericsson, however, is pressing ahead with its AGM on March 31, but President and CEO Börje Ekholm will not attend in person, participating instead by video link. Ericsson intends to offer a live webcast of the AGM and shareholders who are individuals will have the option to vote via proxy – a strategy also being adopted by Telia Company at its AGM on April 2.

  • Dutch incumbent KPN saw its share price rise on Tuesday following the news, reported by Reuters, that an appeals court had ruled that KPN and VodafoneZiggo do not have to open up their fixed-line networks to competition. The country's consumer watchdog, ACM, had argued the pair had too much control over the retail Internet market.

  • Belgium's Proximus has renewed its contract with US-based cloud services company Synchronoss for another three years. The contract extension means that Proximus customers will continue to have access to the Synchronoss Personal Cloud for backup purposes, either for free (10GB of storage a month) or for a monthly fee (for much more storage).

  • The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has been busy rapping mobile operators' knuckles this week. BT received a whack because of an ad campaign centered on "Wi-Fi discs" which the operator claimed offered guaranteed Wi-Fi in every room of the house and which failed to make clear said discs needed to be actually plugged into an electrical socket. (Footage of a woman enjoying disc-driven Wi-Fi nirvana whilst having a bath didn't help.) Also on the receiving end of the Authority's wrath is O2, which was deemed to have used misleading advertising in its O2 Refresh campaign, advancing the claim that O2 wouldn't keep charging customers for a mobile phone they already owned, whereas other networks would.

  • Meanwhile, back in COVID-19 lockdown land, UK pay-TV giant Sky has teamed up with NBCUniversal to make a range of movies available to rent at home through Sky Store on the same day as they were due to premiere in cinemas, if only all the cinemas hadn't been closed because of the coronavirus. Trolls World Tour is first up, available on April 6.

  • BT-owned mobile operator EE is to allow postpaid customers to make and receive calls via their Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker. The hands-free service, which is available at no extra cost, even works when the paired phone in question has run out of juice.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    Big 5G Event
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    Leading Lights Awards
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
    March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
    March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
    March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
    April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
    April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
    April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
    April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
    Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
    Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
    ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
    China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE