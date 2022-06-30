Eurobites: BT asks for more time to rip-and-replace Huawei gear

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Umlaut has a 5G lab; Vodafone and Ericsson help with cargo management; TIM gets the thumbs-up from eco-scientists.

BT has asked the UK government to give it more time to remove Huawei gear from its core network, citing COVID-19 as one of the reasons why it sees the January 28, 2023 deadline as unrealistic. As the Guardian reports, earlier this year the government granted telcos a six-month extension, to July 2023, to the deadline by which they needed to remove "non-core" Huawei equipment; BT now wants this later deadline to apply to core equipment too. In a statement, a BT spokesperson said: "We continue to liaise with DCMS [Department of Culture, Media and Sport] and the NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] to ensure our programme can be completed as quickly and safely as possible and remain confident that the final 2027 deadline for delivering new equipment throughout the 5G network is achievable. We are continuing to work towards the proposed date of January 2023 for that work to happen in our core, but believe a short extension would be reasonable to reflect the significant, Covid-driven impacts to the programme over the past two years." (See Tough UK limits on Huawei's role in 5G threaten telco plans and Openreach still has a Huawei problem.)

Away from the corridors of power, BT has been testing Nokia's FP5 network processing silicon, including the Finnish vendor's 800G interfaces. FP5, says Nokia, allows service providers to efficiently scale up network capacity, enable new higher-speed IP services and provide increased protection against escalating network security threats.

You can barely move for 5G labs these days, and here comes another one, courtesy of Umlaut, the German (who'd have thought it?!) unit of uber-consultancy Accenture. The 5G Campus Lab, in Aachen, Germany, is described as a private 5G standalone open RAN network that enables companies from various industries to design, test and implement ultra-high-speed and low-latency connectivity offerings without having to go to the trouble and expense of building their own network.

Vodafone and Ericsson have teamed up to test a 5G private network at the Port of Aveiro in Portugal. The network, which as you might expect is principally concerned with improving the handling of cargo, began to be implemented in May in one of the port's warehouses. Ericsson's approach is based on technologies tested as part of the Corealis ports automation project, which falls within the scope of the European Horizon 2020 program.

France-based Ekinops has bagged another optical transport customer in the shape of Everstream, a fiber connectivity provider to the enterprise market in the north-central and eastern regions of the US. Ekinops is supplying its PM 200FRS02 FlexRate module along with a flexgrid ROADM-based optical line system.