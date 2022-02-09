Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Aberdeen welcomes new 5G testbed

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/2/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telenet fined for storm failings; Vodacom Tanzania flicks 5G switch; Salt promotes device recycling.

  • A new government-funded 5G testbed has been set up in the Scottish city of Aberdeen to develop the use of the technology in key sectors in the region, including energy, utilities, ports and logistics. The project is supported by Vodafone and Ericsson, who between them set up a private network for the testbed in just eight weeks. At the launch of the facility, assembled boffins demonstrated how 5G can be used for remote training for workers in the offshore windfarm industry: A robotic arm at the windfarm was controlled by a remote operator, who could experience the environment during the inspection with the help of visual and haptic feedback.

  • Belgian cable operator Telenet has been fined €190,000 (US$190,000) by the country's communications regulator for failing to take adequate network security measures in the face of storm Eunice, which blew into Europe in February of this year. In a statement, regulator BIPT said: "The regular non-compliance with procedures by Telenet during incidents highlights lack of willingness to apply the right internal processes and expertise in crisis management." A particular gripe was the failure of Telenet to provide a single point of contact who could update the regulator on the state of the network.

  • Vodacom Tanzania has switched on its 5G network, becoming, it claims, the first in the African country to do so. The company plans to deploy more than 200 sites in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza, Iringa, Kagera, Njombe and Mbeya, among other places. Nokia was the main equipment supplier for the project, bringing products from its AirScale range and related software to the party.

  • Swiss mobile operator Salt has teamed up with Revendo, a device recycling firm, to encourage its customers to recycle their old devices. Under the new scheme, Salt customers can get cash back on their used phones, dropping them off in-store or through the mail. And if a particular phone model does not qualify for the cashback scheme, it can still be recycled free of charge.

  • BT wage-slaves can look forward to "club-class changing and shower facilities" and the inevitable rooftop terrace, amongst other delights, at a swanky new office block the telco has leased in the northern English city of Sheffield. Called Endeavour, the building forms part of the Sheffield Digital Campus and will be able to house around 1,000 employees.

    Don't box me in: BT's new Endeavour office building in Sheffield (Source: BT)
    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

