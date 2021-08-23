Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: A1 Telekom Austria blends Nokia, Ericsson for 5G in central Europe

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/23/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: OneWeb sends up more satellites; Ericsson heads for the Faroe Islands; Telia takes part in 5G-fueled farming robotics program.

  • A1 Telekom Austria Group has decided to keep it Nordic where 5G is concerned, opting for Nokia and Ericsson as network suppliers for its rollout of the technology in its central European markets. It's a little complicated, so pay attention: In Bulgaria, Nokia is building the radio network and Ericsson the core network; in Croatia, Ericsson is responsible for both the radio and core network; in Serbia and Slovenia, Nokia is responsible for both the radio and packet core network. Previously A1 had announced that Nokia was to be the chosen one for 5G rollout of both radio and core network domains on its home turf.

  • UK-based satellite communications company OneWeb sent another 34 satellites into low-Earth orbit over the weekend from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This latest launch brings OneWeb's total in-orbit constellation to 288 satellites, forming part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet intended to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. OneWeb, which is jointly owned by the UK government and India's Bharti, says it remains on track to deliver global service in 2022. In June, OneWeb secured another $500 million in funding, bringing its total funding to $2.4 billion. (See OneWeb new chapter with northern hemisphere push.)

  • Faroese Telecom, the incumbent telco in the wild and windswept Faroe Islands, has gone with Ericsson for its 5G core and RAN needs. The Faroe Islands – part of the Kingdom of Denmark – boasts 97.2% geographical coverage of 4G, reaching even 100km out to sea. One of the Faroes' biggest challenges is the number of bridges and tunnels in the archipelago, which can be difficult to reach with a mobile signal.

  • Sweden's Telia has collaborating with Ekobot, Axis Communications and RISE on trials investigating how 5G can be used by autonomous field robots for mechanical weed control, an advance that could allow farmers to reduce their dependence on chemical herbicides. The video below shows how it's supposed to work…

  • As the coronavirus pandemic continues to bubble away like some foul broth on a low heat, Qatar-based Ooeredoo has decided to offer its employees the opportunity to work more flexibly, using the usual digital tools. There will be a number of options on offer: the chance to work from home two days a week; flexibility in daily working hours; and the opportunity to extend working hours at the start of the week to enable a shorter working day on Thursday. The group has operating companies spread far and wide, from Algeria to Indonesia, and the greater flexibility will also help Ooredoo's workers handle the awkward time differences.

  • Openreach, the semi-autonomous network access arm of UK incumbent telco BT, is expanding its civil engineering team in Northern Ireland, with the creation of 16 new positions and a new base in the north-western region of the country. The team is responsible for installing new FTTH underground infrastructure.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
    August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
    August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
    September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
    September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
    September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
    September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
    FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
    Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
    Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
    STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
    The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE