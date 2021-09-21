Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: 5G is good for you, insists ETNO

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/21/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telkom pursues separate SA listing for towers subsidiary; Ericsson weighs in with lighter radio; Netflix launches free service in Kenya, but only on Android mobiles.

  • It may well be on a hiding to nothing, but the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) is once again attempting to convince the skeptics that 5G is a very good thing that won't necessarily fry your brains. In Understanding 5G, which it describes as a "guide for local communities," it sets out how 5G can benefit ordinary folk and addresses the old chestnut of whether or not the technology causes cancer, reminding people that although a 2011 report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classed radio signals as "possibly carcogenic," it put them in the same risk category as pickled vegetables, and slightly below processed meats. Now pass me those gherkins…

  • South Africa's Telkom is pursuing a separate listing of its Swiftnet masts and towers subsidiary on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. According to Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko, the current Telkom valuation is not a true reflection of the company's worth and that "a separate listing of Swiftnet will affirm the valuation of the masts and towers business and its contribution to the overall valuation of the Telkom business thereby unlocking further value for Telkom." Swiftnet has 6,225 towers and masts to its name.

  • Ericsson has launched what it claims is the lightest and smallest Massive MIMO radio in the industry. Weighing in at 12kg (26 pounds), the AIR 3268 is 40% lighter than its earlier equivalents, and comes with 200W output power, 32 transceivers and passive cooling. The radio has been developed in partnership with BT, the UK's incumbent operator.

  • Netflix is launching a free plan in Kenya, allowing those with Android mobile phones and good eyesight to enjoy the streaming service ad-free. Then, once they are hooked on Bridgerton, they can upgrade to a paid plan so they can watch the service on a non-tiny screen. Touching, really.

  • Iskratel, the Slovenian fiber access specialist, has released Innbox G92, a GPON FTTH home gateway with an integrated fiber termination unit which the vendor claims provides "unparalleled reach of high-speed Wi-Fi coverage inside the home." It also supports multi-gigabit mesh Wi-Fi.

  • Belgian operator Proximus has combined with Besix, a construction company, and i.Leco, a tech startup specializing in buildings' energy management, to create the irritatingly written "Aug∙e," which its backers describe as a smart building application platform. The central concept is the creation of a building's "digital twin," which is connected in such a way that changes in the properties of one apply automatically to the other.

  • T-Systems, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, is touting new software that it says allows companies and public sector organizations to gain an accurate "dashboard" overview of where they have reached on the sustainability front according to a list of UN-approved criteria. T-Systems is offering Syrah, as it is called, on a "software-as-a-service" basis.

  • Glovo, the company behind the eponymous food delivery app that is big in Africa, is expanding its operations to cover Ghana and Tunisia. Glovo's investment in the region to date is worth a combined total of $30 million and the company expects to invest another $60 million over the next 12 months.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
    September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
    September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
    September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
    September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
    September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
    September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
    October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
    October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
    October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
    October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
    Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
    Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
    Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
    5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
    Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE