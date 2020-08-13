Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: 3 Denmark spins off masts

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 8/13/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italy's Fastweb thrives during pandemic; United Internet reports sales growth in Germany; Finland's Teleste stumbles badly.

  • 3 Denmark, the Danish bit of CK Hutchison's European telecom empire, became the latest operator to announce a carve-out of its masts, a move that has swept Europe's telecom sector as indebted operators experiment with different forms of financial engineering. 3 Denmark said it would set up a new masts company called HI3G Networks that will own 1,275 masts plus their electrical installations and cooling systems. HI3G will rent space on its infrastructure to 3 Denmark as well as other service providers building mobile networks. Employees that have previously worked on infrastructure will be transferred to the new sister company, which is to be led by Morten Ekebjaerg Petersen, a long-serving executive at 3 Denmark. "We come from the start with a good amount of orders from 3 on new masts to be established," he said. "We also see more opportunities in expanding the business by, for example, offering other companies space in our existing masts and other infrastructure." (See Disadvantage Towers? Vodafone plays game of risk and Cellnex builds €11B war chest for towers landgrab.)

  • Pandemic? What pandemic? Italian broadband operator Fastweb, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swisscom, seemed to have an asymptomatic reaction to the virus in the recent second quarter, reporting growth in subscriptions, revenues and profits. Fixed-line customer numbers rose 4% for the first half, to around 2.69 million, compared with the figure one year earlier. Meanwhile, first-half revenues were up 5%, to €1.1 billion (US$1.3 billion), and earnings rose 5%, to €365 million ($432 million). The rate of revenue growth was a sharp improvement on the 0.3% Fastweb reported this time last year. Fastweb said it also spent €276 million ($327 million) in the first six months on network rollout. It has teamed up with mobile operator Wind Tre on the rollout of a joint 5G network, is building fixed wireless access networks in partnership with Linkem and is in talks with Telecom Italia and the government about the creation of a single Italian fiber network in which it would hold a small stake. Italy's family of telecom operators is looking increasingly incestuous. (See Fastweb, Wind Tre take 5G network sharing to the limit.)

  • Germany's United Internet managed an impressive 4% year-on-year increase in first-half sales, to €2.66 billion ($3.2 billion), on subscriber growth. Despite the improvement, its earnings fell 1.5%, to €620.5 million ($734 million), although United Internet said the comparison was unfair because of one-off revenue it made last from some divestment activity. Excluding that, earnings would have risen 2%. United Internet markets broadband services in Germany and is also building a new German mobile network, after securing 5G spectrum in a government auction last year, through its 1&1 Drillisch subsidiary. Rollout costs weighed on profitability, said the operator. The update came two days after United Internet raised its full-year outlook to sales growth of 4%, having previously forecast no increase. (See Eurobites: HMD raises $230M for Nokia-branded phones push.)

  • Finland's Teleste stumbled badly in the second quarter, blaming a net loss and sharp fall in sales on the impact of coronavirus. Sales at the company, which mainly develops video and broadband technologies, dropped a fifth year-on-year, to about €33.5 million ($39.6 million), as Teleste swung to a net loss of €2 million ($2.4 million) from a profit of €1.4 million ($1.7 million) a year earlier. CEO Jukka Rinnevaara said there had been a "substantial year-on-year decline in the orders received" as operators in various countries "restricted or suspended their broadband network construction." The company has been laying off staff and slashing other costs as it tries to protect its business.

    — Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Leading Lights Awards
    August 21, 2020,
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
    August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
    August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
    DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
    AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
    Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE