"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

EU to funnel over €1B into 5G and cloud

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 12/17/2021
Comment (0)

The European Commission kicked off the Christmas holidays with some tidings of good cheer: It plans to steer more than €1 billion (US$1.13 billion) from its coffers into efforts to boost connectivity throughout the European Union.

The funding falls under the next stage of the so-called Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), which is a key EU funding instrument.

Under the "digital" strand, it aims to help improve 5G infrastructure in Europe, in particular 5G coverage along cross-border corridors and 5G for smart communities.

Raise the flag: The digital strand of the Connecting Europe Facility aims to bridge the gap between private and public funding to boost connectivity in the EU. (Source: Unsplash)
Raise the flag: The digital strand of the Connecting Europe Facility aims to bridge the gap between private and public funding to boost connectivity in the EU.
(Source: Unsplash)

CEF Digital also plans to support the deployment or upgrade of backbone networks. Here, it mentioned cloud federations (Gaia-X, maybe?), quantum communication infrastructures and submarine cables.

A third focus area is to support connectivity networks for transport and energy. Those wishing to get involved will be able to make their applications from January 2022.

The current CEF Digital work program covers the period from 2021 to 2023. The total planned budget is up to €2 billion ($2.26 billion) until 2027, of which €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) is managed by the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA).

The entire CEF program is worth €33.7 billion ($38.2 billion) from 2021 to 2027 and supports investment in trans-European digital, transport and energy networks.

The Commission noted that the first generation of CEF, which ran from 2014-2020, was responsible for the free WiFi program called WiFi4EU. It also supported the deployment of very-high capacity networks in rural and semi-rural areas across Europe via the Connecting Europe Broadband Fund (CEBF).

Mind the gap

The primary role of CEF Digital is to bridge the gap between private and public funding in order to boost network connectivity across the EU. It complements other funding instruments, including the Recovery and Resilience Facility and InvestEU.

According to the Commission, CEF Digital "will help support an unprecedented amount of investments devoted to safe, secure, and sustainable high-performance infrastructure. In particular, Gigabit and 5G networks across the EU."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Furthermore, CEF Digital "will contribute to the increased capacity and resilience of digital backbone infrastructures in all EU territories, in particular the outermost regions. This is crucial for Europe's ambition to continue being digitally sovereign and independent in the years to come."

CEF is broadly overseen by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), which is the successor organization of the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) with effect from April 1, 2021.

The Commission said CINEA "plays a key role in supporting the EU Green Deal through the efficient and effective implementation of its delegated programs."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE