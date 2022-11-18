Ericsson's Core chosen for TIM's 5G standalone network

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been chosen by TIM to provide its 5G Core. Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core will allow TIM to modernize its current "Evolved Packet Core" and introduce the new 5G Standalone in a single cloud-native solution.

The transition to 5G Standalone is a crucial step in the continued expansion of TIM's 5G infrastructure with higher data transfer rates, ultra-low latency and increasingly nationwide equipment deployment.

The agreement also includes network orchestration and automation services, which underpin the introduction of ultra-reliable, low-latency network slicing and communications (URLLC) solutions. A key step that will enable the rapid introduction of new services for consumers and businesses.

Read the full press release here.

