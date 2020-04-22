Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson warns of trouble ahead but stays upbeat as results impress market

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 4/22/2020
Comment (0)

Ericsson delivered a fairly robust set of first-quarter results and clung to full-year guidance despite warning investors that COVID-19 could result in project delays and supply chain disruption this year as quarterly sales fell for the first time since early 2018.

First-quarter revenues fell just 2% year-on-year on a comparable basis, after growing by 7% in the year-earlier period. Sales were down at every one of the company's business units except networks, which registered zero growth after reporting a 10% increase in the year-earlier quarter.

Thanks to currency effects and takeover activity, reported revenues rose 2%, to 48.9 billion Swedish kronor ($4.9 billion), and Ericsson's share price gained 6% in Stockholm this morning as investors took encouragement from the update.

Even so, the the organic slowdown may rattle those concerned about the impact of European lockdowns and a worsening situation in North America, which contributed heavily to growth in the first quarter.

In his published comments, CEO Börje Ekholm said Ericsson was looking at "lower than normal sequential sales growth" for the second quarter because of the pandemic.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm is confident his business can hit targets despite the COVID-19 crisis.
Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm is confident his business can hit targets despite the COVID-19 crisis.

"COVID-19 and actions taken by governments to slow down the spread are making our service delivery and supply harder due to lockdowns and travel restrictions in many countries," he said. "In addition, while we have seen no material effects on our demand situation, it is prudent to believe that the slowdown in the general economy may lead some operators to delay investment programs."

Despite the warning, Ericsson made no changes to its target of a 10% operating margin for the full year and continues to expect full-year sales growth in the addressable market for radio access networks of 4% this year, based on figures published by market-research firm Dell'Oro at the start of this year.

But that was some weeks before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and those figures may have to be revised.

Executives appear to hope that a major 5G deployment in China and continued investment activity in the US, where T-Mobile and Sprint recently finalized their merger, will more than compensate for the demand constraints in Europe and other countries.

"We see a number of countries actually accelerating investment in 5G and 4G capacity in response to the pandemic," said Ekholm on a call with analysts this morning. "We don't see a reason to have a different view from Dell'Oro, but of course it is an acceleration in the second half partly driven by China."

The Swedish vendor recently picked up more than 11% of a $5.6 billion 5G tender announced by China Mobile, the country's biggest operator, and Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson's head of networks, says the award represents a slight increase in its market share, which Ericsson has previously estimated at about 10%. "We expect to have decisions from other Chinese operators at the end of the month," said Carl Mellander, Ericsson's chief financial officer, during today's call.

Table 1: Ericsson's Q1 headline results (SEK billions)

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change
Net sales 49.8 48.9 2%
–Networks 35.1 33.5 5%
–Digital services 7.3 7.8 -6%
–Managed services 5.7 5.9 -2%
–Emerging business and other 1.6 1.8 -11%
Sales growth adjusted for comparable units and currency N/A N/A -2%
Gross income 19.8 18.8 5%
Gross margin 39.8% 38.4% 1.4 percentage points
R&D expenses -9.1 -9.2 -10.6%
Operating income 4.3 4.9 -12%
–Networks 5.8 5.5 6%
–Digital services -1.4 -1.8 22%
–Managed services 0.4 1.3 -67%
–Emerging business and other -0.5 0 N/A
Operating margin 8.7% 10% -1.3 percentage points
Net income 2.3 2.4 -5%
Source: Ericsson.

That will initially put some pressure on profitability, but Mellander believes a continued efficiency drive will help to offset the impact on margins. In the first quarter, Ericsson's operating income was down 12%, to SEK4.3 billion ($430 million), producing an operating margin of 8.7%, while its net income dropped 5%, to around SEK2.3 billion ($230 million).

On the positive side, the company still looks in far better shape than it did when Ekholm took charge at the start of 2017, and the first-quarter profit performance was better than expected by analysts polled by market-research firm Refinitiv, according to a Reuters report.

Ericsson's net cash position of SEK38.4 billion ($3.8 billion) at the end of the first quarter also puts it in a strong position to withstand a prolonged pandemic and country lockdowns that extend into the summer months.

European uncertainty
While it hopes for improvements later in the year, and sustained spending on 5G rollout by its customers, Ericsson can do nothing about delays to European spectrum auctions that will hinder its business activities in the region.

One uncertainty is whether COVID-19 will prompt service providers under sales pressure to reduce their planned investments in mobile networks this year. In countries under lockdown, most of the growth in data traffic has occurred on fixed-line broadband networks, and some operators may no longer see 5G as an immediate priority.

Asked by one analyst why mobile traffic would increase when movements are restricted, Ekholm said: "In some countries you see exactly the situation you describe – in countries with a very strong fiber network, for example – but there are a large number of countries that experience heavy growth in [mobile] traffic, so the picture is not as straightforward. In large parts of the world, people hardly have a fixed-line connection at home and rely on mobile for all connectivity needs."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

When it comes to the coronavirus, the main impact in the first quarter was on Ericsson's digital services unit, where sales fell 9% on a like-for-like basis, to SEK7.3 billion ($730 million). Ericsson blamed the decline partly on the company's ongoing shift from hardware to software sales while acknowledging the virus had taken its toll.

"It is a bit more exposed on service delivery with people traveling to countries and going to customer premises, and that is a bit more difficult in this environment," said Ekholm.

Adjusted for comparable units and currency effects, Ericsson's managed services business showed a 5% dip in sales, to around SEK5.7 billion ($570 million), while revenues at its emerging business and other unit were down 8%, to SEK1.6 billion ($160 million).

Ericsson's update comes just a day after fierce rival Huawei reported a huge slowdown in sales growth, with revenues up just 1.4% for the first quarter after rising 39% a year earlier. Net income at the Chinese firm was down nearly 8%, to around $1.9 billion.

Like Ericsson, the company has flagged concern about the outlook in Europe as spectrum auctions are postponed and projects delayed.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE