Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson ups 5G forecast

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 6/16/2020
Comment (0)

Another 5G forecast. Another revision upwards. Largely on the back of faster-than-expected takeup of the next-gen tech in China, Ericsson thinks there'll be 190 million 5G subscriptions "worldwide" by the end of this year.

The lion's share of this number is in North East Asia (which includes South Korea as well as China) with 170 million 5G subscriptions. The Swedish supplier's previous global estimate for 5G subscriptions by the end of 2020 was 100 million.

The 5G outlook was published today as part of the latest Ericsson Mobility Report. Ericsson is not the first to revisit its 5G numbers. After factoring in a more bullish China data, CCS Insight recently upgraded its forecast too.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

For other parts of the world, however, Ericsson said it made "slight downward adjustments" due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several spectrum auctions in Europe have been delayed, for example, which pushes back 5G adoption in the near term. Ericsson also gave North America the "slight downward adjustment" treatment.

Looking down the line a few years, Ericsson still expects 5G to be the "fastest deployed mobile communication technology in history." By the end of 2025, Ericsson forecasts 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions globally, which, according to its figures, will account for around 30% of all mobile subscriptions at that time.

On a regional basis, and in terms of 5G penetration, Ericsson anticipates other parts of the world will start to catch up with North East Asia, and, in the case of North America, overtake it by the end of its forecast period (2019-25).

Ericsson reckons North East Asia will have a 5G penetration of 60% by then, closely followed by Western Europe (55%). In North America, Ericsson anticipates close to 325 million 5G subscriptions, which is about 74% of mobile subscriptions.

There is also the expectation that 5G networks will carry nearly half of the world's mobile data traffic by the end of 2025.

According to Ericsson's figures, global total mobile data traffic reached around 33EB (exabytes) per month by the end of 2019, which is projected to hit 164EB per month by the end of Ericsson's forecast period. (It has been said that 5EB would be equal to all of the words ever spoken by mankind.)

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE