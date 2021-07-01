Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson turns Huawei lobbyist with China biz at stake

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 1/7/2021
Comment (0)

Confounding hopes for a semi-normal January, 2020's madness has crashed into 2021 like a New Year's Eve reveler with no respect for his hungover neighbors. Coronavirus is "out of control," in the words of a UK government minister, reinvigorated after its late-summer lethargy by some energy-boosting mutations. Trump-loving criminals, including a half-man, half-moose hybrid, attempted to unseat the US government. And Ericsson joined forces with Huawei to thwart the Swedish government's sinister plans for a ban on Chinese network equipment.

It will not garner the same headlines as the latest chapter in the pandemic, or the American insurrection, but the sight of Sweden's 5G supremo sticking up for its Chinese nemesis is not typical. Until Sweden's government soured on China, all Ericsson had said about the geopolitical situation was that "uncertainty" was bad for investors. When governments in Australia, France and the UK decided Chinese 5G vendors were unwelcome, Ericsson preferred not to comment.

But Swedish executives must have felt as satisfied as some Olympians did when Sun Yang, an obnoxious, gold-medal-winning Chinese swimmer, received an eight-year ban in 2020 for missing drugs tests (recently overturned, to the probable disappointment of rivals). Over the past decade, Huawei has been a boastful nuisance to Ericsson, luring customers to its competitively priced and increasingly advanced technology – and all amid rumors that it stole intellectual property, flouted WTO rules and received billions of dollars in Chinese state aid (charges that Huawei denies).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Yet to publish 2020 results, Huawei made revenues of about $31.8 billion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2019. A huge chunk of that will have come from sales of network products to European carriers. Huawei's disappearance, then, creates a massive opportunity for Ericsson. In the UK alone, it has already been able to land contracts with BT and Three, two operators it did not previously serve, thanks to a looming Huawei ban.

Unfortunately, similar moves by Sweden are more of a threat to Ericsson than an opportunity for it. While Swedish operators other than Telia are heavily reliant on Huawei, the market of just 10 million people is too small to make a big difference to Ericsson financially. And if China responds to Sweden's restrictions, then Ericsson, as a Swedish business, could suffer.

Strategic disaster

Potentially, this could be a strategic disaster. Ericsson's share of the Chinese mobile infrastructure market is less than 12%, but that counts for a lot in a country that built 700,000 5G basestations last year and plans another 600,000 in 2021. Year-on-year, Ericsson's sales to Chinese operators soared 44% in Ericsson's third quarter, to about 5.75 billion Swedish kronor ($700 million), with China accounting for a tenth of total revenues, up from 7% a year earlier. It is the only market delivering meaningful growth for the Swedish vendor.

So when Sweden's government said 5G license winners would not be allowed to build networks with Huawei equipment, Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm soon leaped to his Chinese rival's defense. Besides decrying the Huawei ban in the press, he has also reportedly lobbied Swedish authorities to overturn it. Purportedly, this is about respect for global trade and fair play. More likely, it is motivated by concern about Ericsson's substantial Chinese interests.

Otherwise, Ericsson would have spoken up long ago, when Australia was banning Huawei. Right? Delighted by that move as they probably were, Ericsson's executives could never afford to be as frank as Duncan Scott, a British swimmer who refused to share the podium with Sun Yang at an event in 2019, when Sun won gold and Scott took silver (the respective positions of Huawei and Ericsson in most market-share tables). Unlike Ericsson, Scott owes nothing to China.

The danger for Ericsson is that questions are now raised about its stony silence in other countries. Huawei has already made life uncomfortable for Ekholm and his lieutenants by trying to recruit Ericsson to its cause outside Sweden. "I think it would be welcome if Ericsson in Australia, as well as Nokia, adopted the same approach as their European headquarters," said Jeremy Mitchell, Huawei's director of corporate affairs in Australia, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Considering his earlier reticence, Ekholm would probably not welcome a regular grilling on this issue by journalists. "Given your views about the Swedish government's decision, why are you not lobbying the UK and French governments to overturn their bans?" is an obvious question for any hardnosed reporter this year. But governments outside Sweden seem unlikely to change course. If it helps protect his business in China, any awkwardness would be a small price to pay.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
What won't happen in telecom in 2021

Predictions stories are rampant around this time of year. Here's what not to expect in 2021.

After Google outage, telcos should think twice about public cloud

Public cloud systems promise cost savings and convenience, but the wider risks cannot be ignored.

Juniper takeover makes Apstra look as agnostic as the Pope

On an acquisition spree in recent months, the maker of routers and switches has just bagged a company whose big selling point was vendor neutrality. Er...

Huawei can expect more European hardship in the Biden era

As opinion swings against China, Huawei's regional difficulties could mount when Joe Biden enters the White House.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE