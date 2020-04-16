Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson shows unease as corona crisis continues

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 4/16/2020
Comment (0)

Two weeks into the second quarter and Ericsson has started to pepper its investor updates with vaguely unsettling words like "implication" and "mitigation." Due to publish its first-quarter results next week, the Swedish equipment maker has clung to short-term guidance of "limited to no impact on customers" from COVID-19. Beyond the March-ending period, the outlook grows foggy.

On the plus side, Ericsson remains confident it can meet forecast demand, despite concern about supply chain disruption. The caveat is that its latest forecast this week reflects "known implications and expected outcome from mitigations made following the outbreak." All that sounds like investor speak for project delays and spending cuts by operators.

Delays will stem partly from the postponement of European spectrum auctions, already long overdue, as far as Ericsson is concerned. Plodding regulators in markets such as Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Portugal and Spain are said to have brought auction plans to a halt. Analysts at Jefferies now think a second 5G auction in the UK, originally scheduled for Spring 2020, could plausibly face a one-year delay. None of this is good for a 5G technology champion that earns money when networks are "live."

Moreover, as revenues are squeezed, some operators will cut spending to protect free cash flow (and dividends for shareholders). Market-research firm Analysys Mason is now forecasting a 3.4% sales decline in developed markets this year. 5G looks vulnerable in this climate because it has not yet had a chance to establish itself as an essential network service. Greek incumbent OTE, which Ericsson announced as a 5G customer in late March, was due to begin a 5G upgrade in May. This week, CEO Michael Tsamaz told Reuters the project may now be delayed by up to four months.

TXO Systems, a dealer in used network components, says many operators are prioritizing the maintenance of existing services over investment in new ones. "There are some customers that are determined to push ahead with 5G and be the first into the market, but we are seeing a lot more engineering and procurement teams with a COVID-19 budget to support the legacy projects," says Kieran Pearce, TXO's sales director.

Analyst firm ABI Research is predicting a nasty slump in 5G spending this year, blaming supply chain disruption. "The current virus outbreak will likely delay the deployment of advanced 5G NR [new radio] systems," said Jiancao Hou, a senior analyst with the company, in a statement. ABI's forecast is that 5G equipment revenues will be as much as a tenth lower than they would have been sans virus.

How bad would this be for Ericsson? Unfortunately, the company does not break out 5G revenues from the overall annual figure of about $22.6 billion. But as a mainly mobile vendor, it may have greater exposure to this market than either Finland's Nokia or China's Huawei, which have broader portfolios of network products. Last year, about $3 billion of Huawei's revenues came from the 5G market, according to Eric Xu, one of Huawei's rotating CEOs. That is roughly 7% of what its carrier business made altogether.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Some analysts remain fairly bullish. Fitch Ratings sees little risk of 5G spending delays in the US, where Ericsson made nearly one third of its entire sales last year. Operators there will slash operating expenses and non-strategic capital expenditure before they reduce important investments in 5G, it says. Since the virus struck, Verizon has already lifted its capex guidance range this year by $500 million, to between $17.5 billion and $18.5 billion, notes Fitch.

Nevertheless, another concern was that housebound consumers using Wi-Fi and broadband would have little need for mobile data services during the pandemic, giving Ericsson's customers little reason to invest in additional 4G capacity. TXO's Pearce says much of the recent demand has been for optical transport equipment, which Ericsson does not manufacture. Curiously, though, most operators have seen an increase in mobile data demands, according to Ericsson, even though residential networks have absorbed the main share of the traffic growth. One reason could be the generous mobile data allowances some operators are providing to customers.

When it comes to the supply chain, Ericsson insists that all its main production sites are "up and running," after its Chinese facility reopened on February 10. It has been able to minimize the risks by maintaining a global network of facilities, with sites in Brazil, China, Estonia, India, Mexico, Poland and the US. But a recent survey by NATE, a US trade association, showed that various tower companies in the US have pulled crews off projects due to COVID-19 concerns. TXO, similarly, has had to make do with fewer staff on some field projects, says Simon Griffiths, its chief financial officer. On the supply side, it would be odd if Ericsson went entirely unscathed.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE