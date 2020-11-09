Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson shows off 5.4 Gbit/s over 5G in C-band spectrum

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/11/2020
Comment (0)

PLANO, Texas – Ericsson has taken a leap forward in building high-capacity, low-latency 5G networks by demonstrating a live C Band network in the United States (US) with 16-layer downlink Multi-user MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, delivering enhanced spectral efficiency, at its North American headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Ericsson, with commercial equipment, successfully deployed the industry's first 16-layer Multi-user MIMO 256 QAM with 8 UEs over 100MHz on C Band in the US, reaching a new performance benchmark with 5.4 Gbps peak cell capacity. This capability complements Ericsson's already diverse 5G portfolio and 5G innovations.

Kevin Zvokel, Head of Networks, Ericsson North America says: "Exceeding 5 Gbps on C Band spectrum sets high expectations for mid-band 5G deployments in the US. Ericsson is prepared to help our customers deploy 5G infrastructure now with superior performance and coverage to deliver the full potential of 5G."

The C Band campus network utilizes a test license C Band Special Temporary Authorization (STA) from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and consists of 64T64R AAS radio, baseband, Router 6000 and core network equipment from Ericsson, and is part of the 5G Distributed Innovation Network at Ericsson's Plano, Texas, facility.

C Band is the much-anticipated mid-band spectrum, consisting of 500 megahertz between 3.7-4.2 GHz, that is of critical importance to 5G deployment, especially in the US. Mid-band spectrum blends extended coverage with increased capacity and will help empower exciting 5G use cases, like connected factories, smart cities, and virtual reality gaming.

It is also the major spectrum used to date by most countries in the world. Therefore, an upcoming C Band auction at the end of 2020 for 280MHz is highly anticipated.

The test setup, captured in this short video, has undergone additional performance tests by Signals Research Group, and an analysis of the results has been published in the research consultancy's recent report, Signals Flash! "Sweet Sixteen."

Michael Thelander, President of Signals Research Group commented: "The throughput demonstrated by the Ericsson demo network establishes a new benchmark for network performance and showcases the benefits that will be available to the market when mid-band networks are available. 5G in mid-band networks in the US will be a fantastic boon to enterprise and consumers. It is crucial that US operators have access to reliable radio technology to deploy these networks."

Ericsson

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS® 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Bill Tang：Reliable and Trusted Service Partner at All Times By Huawei
Operator Business Outlook: The New Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Maximize Network Value, Enable Commercial Success By Huawei
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE