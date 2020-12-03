Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson shares 5G energy-reduction recipe

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/12/2020
Comment (0)

Through some clever tech innovations and nifty software – not to mention a change of network planning mindsets – Ericsson reckons it can help buck an unwelcome industry trend of galloping energy usage to cope with growing data volumes.

In a new report, Breaking the energy curve, the Swedish supplier – with a nod to 5G – made what seemed a remarkable claim: It's possible to quadruple data traffic without increasing energy consumption.

According to Ericsson, some communications service providers have estimated a doubling of their energy consumption to meet increasing traffic demands, while at the same time improving their networks and rolling out 5G. Hardly sustainable, said Ericsson, from either a cost or environmental perspective.

The supplier ruefully estimated that the current yearly global energy cost of running mobile networks is an eye-watering US$25 billion.

Although the report concedes that 5G is the most "energy-aware" cellular standard there is, it warns operators that they'll still see a dramatic rise in energy consumption if they deploy the next-gen tech in the same way as 3G and 4G.

By analyzing some of the "most ambitious 5G deployments," and testing what could happen if its so-called holistic approach was applied, Ericsson thinks its energy consumption claim is on solid ground.

Among the supplier's recommendations is not adding new equipment while keeping existing network assets. "This practice must change," said the report. Ericsson bragged too that its own energy-saving software and hardware, and kit that promises greater spectrum efficiencies, was a necessary part of the energy-savings mix.

The supplier also flagged artificial intelligence as a great way to help operate site infrastructure more proactively, which – from some customer use cases – can apparently cut down on-site energy consumption by as much as 15%.

Ericsson is far from unique in trying to burnish its credentials as a responsible supplier of mobile network equipment. Nokia, like Ericsson, has set its emission and product energy performance reduction targets in line with a UN target – the Paris Agreement – of global temperature not rising more than 1.5°C compared with pre-industrial levels.

Hui Cao, Huawei's head of strategy & policy in Europe, recently boasted that the Chinese supplier's 5G equipment, on average, uses 20% less energy than that of its competitors.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE