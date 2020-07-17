Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson sets sights on 5G gains in Europe amid Huawei backlash

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 7/17/2020
Comment (0)

Ericsson sees a major opportunity to grow its mobile market share in Europe above a current level of about 30% following recent gains at the expense of Nokia and a backlash against China's Huawei, which was banned this week from selling 5G products in the UK beyond 2020.

Börje Ekholm, the Swedish vendor's CEO, said his firm's ability to meet customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic proved it had the capacity to cope with "swap-outs" in the UK and other European markets where Huawei could face restrictions.

"There is a lot to compete for," he told analysts on a phone call. "With the volume we have today we are churning out a London a day in radios. We don't believe our capacity is what would limit, with the rate you could drive implementation of our technology in Europe."

Globally, Ericsson's share of the radio access networks (RAN) market has risen by five or six percentage points in the last three years, according to Ekholm, as the company has advanced against "not the Chinese competitors but others."

Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia dominate today's market, accounting for about 80% of all sales internationally, according to some estimates. Ekholm said his company's share of Europe's RAN market is currently "a bit north of 30%."

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm says Europe is falling rapidly behind China and the US.
Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm says Europe is falling rapidly behind China and the US.

The remarks came as Ericsson reported 1% growth in revenues for the recently ended second quarter, to about 55.6 billion Swedish kronor (US$6.2 billion), compared with the year-earlier period. Ignoring takeover activity and currency effects, sales were unchanged year-on-year, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income at the company rose 40%, to about SEK2.6 billion ($290 million), while its closely watched operating margin ticked up to 6.9% from 6.8% a year earlier.

The results were ahead of expectations after Ericsson warned in June of margin pressure and an inventory write-down in China, where it has recently landed 5G contracts with each of the country's big operators.

Ericsson's share price soared more than 10% in Stockholm this morning after publication of the results.

In a bid for market share growth, it has shown a willingness to sign RAN contracts that are initially less profitable, insisting the deals are strategically important and will pay off in the long run.

The impact of those deals was seen in the gross margin at the networks business, which shrank to 40.2%, from 41.4% a year earlier. Network sales rose 5%, to SEK39.8 billion ($4.4 billion).

Growth appears to have come mainly in China, with overall revenues from North East Asia up a fifth, to SEK7.8 billion ($860 million), offsetting declines in Europe, Latin America and some other regions.

Anti-Huawei boost
Some of the market excitement about Ericsson may relate to the ongoing US-led campaign against Huawei, currently Europe's biggest provider of RAN products.

Now banned from the UK's 5G market, Huawei has also come under pressure in other European countries where some officials share a US concern about the security of its products.

The backlash is a potential opportunity for Ericsson and Nokia given the lack of alternative vendors and the immaturity of "open RAN," a set of new technologies promising greater interoperability and a role for smaller, more software-based vendors.

Ericsson arguably has a bigger opportunity in the RAN market than Nokia, which is still recovering from problems at its 5G business. Phasing out the more expensive components it mistakenly chose for its initial 5G products is expected to take another two and a half years.

In 2017, Ericsson replaced Nokia as a RAN supplier to Germany's Deutsche Telekom. It has also been phasing Nokia out of Vodafone's network in London.

Swaps at the expense of Huawei have more recently come in Norway, where Ericsson has landed 5G contracts with Telenor and Telia, as well as Denmark, where the Swedish vendor is building a network for TDC.

Europe risks 5G disaster
Despite the momentum, Ekholm today issued a warning to European authorities. "Europe is rapidly falling behind in digital infrastructure," he said. "It is behind in 4G probably by an average of two or three years. That has led to a loss of economic value in Europe as a continent."

"If you look at tech unicorns that leverage mobile infrastructure, they come out of the US or China, with the notable exception of Spotify," he said. "If we are delaying 5G in Europe then we are also hurting the economic future."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In Ericsson's view, those delays have arisen partly because a regulatory desire to auction the spectrum assigned to new 5G services. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, auctions have been delayed in several important European markets, including Austria, France and Spain.

Ericsson has previously advocated a different method of awarding spectrum, including the use of "beauty contests" that would attach lower fees to spectrum licenses and free up funds for network rollout.

Arun Bansal, the head of Ericsson's business in Europe and Latin America, also this week complained about the difficulty of obtaining planning permits in the UK.

Digital struggle
While performance of the main networks business is encouraging, Ericsson's smaller digital services business is still in the midst of a turnaround as it tries to renegotiate or exit older unprofitable contracts.

Ericsson blamed COVID-19 disruption and a decline in service and hardware sales for a 5% drop in revenues, to about SEK8.6 billion ($950 million). The division's operating loss narrowed to SEK700 million ($77.4 million), from SEK1.4 billion ($150 million) a year earlier.

Executives said the division would miss its profitability target of a low single-digit operating margin this year because of a decision to increase R&D investments in 5G core network products. A 2022 target of 10-12% remains unchanged.

James Crawshaw, a principal analyst at Omdia, said the strong performance in the 5G core market, which accounts for about a quarter of the unit's revenues, implied weakness in the portfolio of operating and business support systems, responsible for roughly 40% of revenues.

"They are not going to make their target of low single-digit EBIT margin for the division this year (pre-restructuring), which they are blaming on accelerated R&D, but it doesn't look like they'd make it with the current run rate of R&D anyway," he said in emailed comments. "Moreover, given that R&D is largely headcount related, I'm not sure how much they can accelerate it anyway."

Small, not perfectly formed
At the even smaller managed services unit, sales fell 12%, to SEK5.6 billion ($620 million), but operating income was up 30%, to SEK300 million ($33.2 million).

Carl Mellander, Ericsson's chief financial officer, said the US merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint had reduced the amount of work on offer. Investments in automation and artificial intelligence helped to boost profitability, said Ericsson.

In the tiny emerging business segment, sales fell 4%, to SEK1.6 billion ($180 million), and the operating loss grew from SEK700 million ($77.5 million) to SEK1 billion ($110 million). Ekholm blamed lower sales at Red Bee, the company's media business, and a decision to scrap Edge Gravity, its edge computing offer. "We exited the Edge Gravity business as we did not see long-term value creation," he told analysts.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE