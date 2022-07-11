Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson sets data speed record on 5G CBRS spectrum

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/7/2022
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has successfully achieved a peak data rate of more than 1Gbps for a single user device in a recent 5G Standalone (SA) field trial. The trial was done over a live Citizen's Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) multi-operator, neutral-host capable network at the company's North American headquarters in Plano, Texas.

The OnGo Alliance coordinated the interoperability of the CBRS ecosystem. The network where this trial took place is supported by a 5G core network as part of the 5G Distributed Innovation Network at Ericsson's facility in North Texas. The network used the Radio 4408 for outdoor CBRS connectivity and the Radio Dot 4459 for indoor CBRS connectivity. Indoor coverage has been challenging for cellular networks, and this is the first time that indoor, over-the-air coverage through a shared spectrum has reached such a high data rate.

Key results of the field trial included:

  • Single CBRS user connection over 1Gbps
  • 5G SA connection with CBRS spectrum
  • Seamless outdoor to indoor transitions

Ericsson Radio Dot 4459 is the latest addition to the Ericsson Radio Dot portfolio. It is designed to support CBRS and C-band deployments. The new CBRS indoor Radio Dot uses advanced radio technologies such as 4x4 MIMO, 4G/5G mixed-mode operation, leverages the entire CBRS band (150MHz) and supports up to five component carrier aggregation (5CC) on 4G and 5G carriers of up to 100MHz.

Since its inception, CBRS as a shared spectrum has enabled innovative use cases over cellular networks. Now, with demonstrable 5G gigabit speeds indoors and advanced capabilities, enterprises can feel confident in deploying Private 5G networks with high speeds plus the additional benefits that come with 5G, including reliability, coverage, and mobility.

Communication service providers can also leverage CBRS for supplemental capacity where needed, especially inside buildings and venues with no added complexity. This also means neutral host network operators can deploy the highest performing wireless network, bringing superior coverage and capacity to their enterprise and service provider clients.

This combination of 5G over CBRS will enable diverse new applications for enterprises and sectors such as healthcare, energy, and transportation. It will spur the proliferation of private networks and further propel the Industry 4.0 evolution. This capability complements Ericsson's 5G portfolio and underscores the importance of CBRS spectrum to the development and maturation of 5G.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
True Thailand: Building Optimal-Experience Intelligent Networks, Driving New Growth By Huawei
Huawei and Port Authority of Thailand Sign MOU on Developing Smart Port Project By Huawei
ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
LightCounting: Third-Generation ODN (Digital ODN) Gaining Momentum By Huawei
Huawei's FTTR Solution Wins the Access Innovation Award at WCA 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE