Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson says China divestment is not linked to local 5G setbacks

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 9/13/2021
Comment (0)

China has been a less welcoming environment for Ericsson in recent months. After Sweden's government blocked 5G operators from using Chinese vendors last year, Ericsson's share of 5G business with China's state-controlled service providers fell dramatically in what CEO Börje Ekholm felt was a retaliation by government officials.

Now the Swedish firm is parting with research-and-development assets in China, and the divestment has been linked clearly to its contractual misfortunes by the South China Morning Post, which first reported the move last week. It is a perception Ericsson is eager to dispel.

The divestment concerns product development activities in Nanjing, said to employ about 650 people. Ericsson has confirmed these are being transferred to a local partner called TietoEVRY, which has a longstanding relationship with Ericsson. But it denies that transfer has anything to do with a loss of 5G market share.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm on China: 'We are going to fight as hard as hell to get back.'
Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm on China: "We are going to fight as hard as hell to get back."

Rather it is about cutting back on investments in older technologies. The Nanjing facility was heavily focused on research into and development of 2G, 3G and 4G. Ericsson's current priorities are 5G, cloud RAN and other emerging technologies, a spokesperson told Light Reading.

"All affected employees will be offered an employment with TietoEVRY, effective November 1, 2021," said Ericsson in a detailed statement about the plans. "All other activities, including manufacturing, in Nanjing will remain and are not affected by this change."

"We are continuously committed to our customers and partners in mainland China and remain committed to 5G development for this market and globally," it continued. "Mainland China has always been and remains a very important market for us."

Reversal of fortune

Sweden is among several European countries that have either restricted or banned Huawei and ZTE, Chinese firms that compete against Ericsson. That decision reflects growing geopolitical tension between China and the West, as well as concern that Chinese telecom products could include malware allowing Chinese officials to snoop on other countries or even cripple their networks.

Huawei denies the charges, pointing out that no evidence of "backdoors" has ever been found. But critics say the risk is too great when all Chinese companies are ultimately answerable to the country's rulers.

Despite distancing himself from his own government's policy, Ekholm watched Ericsson's share of 5G contracts with China Mobile fall from about 11% last year, during phase one of the country's rollout, to just 2% in this year's phase two awards. When Ericsson reported results for the second fiscal quarter, they already showed a 60% year-on-year drop in Chinese revenues, a fall of about $390 million.

During an interview with Light Reading last month, Ekholm said he was determined to reverse his fortunes in the world's biggest market for mobile network equipment. "I think if there is one thing that characterizes Ericsson it is resilience," he said. "We are not going to give up. We are going to fight as hard as hell to get back."

Such aims would make any divestment of critical R&D facilities look counterintuitive. Nor will the loss of 650 employees make a huge difference to Ericsson's presence in northeast Asia, where it employed nearly 14,000 people last year – roughly 14% of the total.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It has continued to increase overall spending on research and development under Ekholm's leadership, investing about 39.7 billion Swedish kronor ($4.6 billion) in R&D last year, 26% more than it spent in 2016, before Ekholm took charge. That increase has come as Ericsson has sold assets it no longer considers core to its business.

Ericsson has flagged various concerns about China in recent financial statements. Besides warning investors that its market share could suffer, Ericsson said in its last annual report that a Chinese equivalent of the US Entity List – a trade blacklist – could "impact the ability to operate in China or use China in global value chains." It went on to say that one potential impact could include "restrictions in use of R&D resources."

The Swedish vendor has worked on diversifying its supply chain and base of operations in the last few years. One notable move has been the opening of a new and highly automated facility in Lewisville, Texas, which Ericsson says can address all the needs of the US market with only about 100 employees.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE