Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson hurt by China and chips crunch, but profitability soars

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/19/2021
Comment (0)

National stereotypes have it that Swedes are calm and unexcitable, but there must have been some high jinks at the Kista headquarters last year when 5G contract wins left Ericsson with about a tenth of the Chinese market.

In a country erecting hundreds of thousands of basestations, even a modest slice of business would be lucrative. Ericsson eventually pocketed about $2.9 billion in China revenues in 2020, a $400 million increase on the previous year's figure.

That business has suddenly been decimated by a Chinese backlash against the Swedish equipment maker.

"It is quite clear that our market share in China has been reduced and this is a consequence of the decision Sweden took to exclude Chinese vendors from the buildout of 5G in Sweden," CEO Börje Ekholm told analysts on the latest earnings call today.

Swings and roundabouts: Ericsson has lost ground in China - but the tech war between the US and China means more transatlantic opportunities - like this one with AT&T. (Source: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)
Swings and roundabouts: Ericsson has lost ground in China - but the tech war between the US and China means more transatlantic opportunities - like this one with AT&T.
(Source: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)

The 10% share that Ericsson enjoyed last year has been cut to just 3% on phase two of China's 5G rollout, according to sources close to the matter. Local revenues from networks and digital services for the year so far have dropped by 5.8 billion Swedish kronor ($670 million), already 23% less than Ericsson made last year.

It has already started cutting hundreds of sales and delivery jobs in China – where it currently employs about 10,000 people altogether – to protect margins.

A victim of the geopolitics that have roiled the entire industry, Ericsson is evidently not resigned to a permanent loss of Chinese territory.

"I like to think that when you lose a contract, the day after you start to fight to win it back," said Ekholm today. "We have the chance to win back the trust to deliver products in the future."

Onlookers will be skeptical that Ericsson can recover ground without Swedish concessions to China. Thankfully, for investors, Ericsson is flying in other parts of the world as operators funnel money into 5G.

Reported sales fell only 2% year-on-year for the recent third quarter, to SEK56.3 billion ($6.5 billion). Exclude China and the rate of organic improvement was 6%.

Even more important to long-time Ericsson watchers is the sharp improvement in profitability that has occurred under Ekholm. In 2017, the year he took charge, Ericsson's gross margin was down at 22.1% and its net loss hit SEK35.1 billion ($4.1 billion).

Today, the gross margin is double that figure, at 44% for the third quarter.

"I believe that's the highest we've seen since we started covering Ericsson in 1999," said Ed Snyder of Charter Equity Research. Net income rose 4%, to SEK5.8 billion ($670 million).

Besides selling underperforming, non-core units and shedding staff, Ericsson has pumped money into research and development. It has spent SEK30.2 billion ($3.5 billion) on R&D so far this year, up from just SEK22.7 billion ($2.6 billion) over the same period of 2016.

"Putting in newer technology – as with our last 12-kilogram massive MIMO product that integrates antennas, radios and filters onto one board – is conducive for our own gross margin," says Fredrik Jejdling, the head of Ericsson's networks division.

The big worry, besides China, is that a global shortage of semiconductors and other components upsets the momentum. What Ekholm referred to as "disturbances" led to sales losses and higher inventory costs late in the third quarter. "It is highly unlikely it will have no impact" on fourth-quarter results, he told analysts.

Enterprising moves

Longer term, the 5G market will not be able to sustain its current rate of growth. Dell'Oro, a well-regarded market-research firm, now reckons global sales of radio access network products will rise 13% in 2020, up from an earlier forecast of 10%, and Ericsson still claims to be growing its market share.

Next year, Dell'Oro is guiding for another 2% increase. But the mainstream market will eventually "flatten out," said Ekholm.

His plan entails selling Ericsson's products to organizations outside the telecom sector. Ericsson has already spent about $1 billion to acquire Cradlepoint, a relatively small but fast-growing US company that provides edge routers and related services to public-sector and other mainly US organizations.

The emerging business unit to which Cradlepoint belongs ran up an operating loss of SEK400 million ($46.5 million) for the third quarter and made just SEK2 billion ($230 million) in sales, but that was a 26% improvement on the year-earlier quarter.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Armed with net cash reserves of SEK55.7 billion ($6.5 billion) at the end of September, Ekholm is now plotting further takeovers.

"With our capital situation, we can make the acquisitions we need to strengthen our enterprise offerings," he said.

At the mid-point of its forecast, Ericsson expects this entire enterprise market to be roughly 2.7 times bigger in 2025 than it is today, generating about $20 billion in sales. Its core market, by contrast, is likely to shrink 3% over the same period, to about $174 billion.

In the meantime, Ericsson's long-suffering digital services unit is now poised to end its sequence of quarterly operating losses, says Carl Mellander, Ericsson's chief financial officer.

Sales dipped 1% in the third quarter, to SEK8.6 billion ($1 billion), but only because of the setback in China. And a third-quarter operating loss of SEK800 million ($92.9 million) was blamed on higher R&D investments in 5G core network products.

"We maintain guidance there of breakeven in the fourth quarter," said Mellander.

Ericsson's share price was down about 1% in Stockholm early afternoon and has had a bumpy ride this year. But it has more than doubled under Ekholm's tenure as Ericsson's profitability and reputation have recovered.

Barring an improbable turnaround in China, its fledgling enterprise business, and the success Ericsson can make of that, may determine the future trajectory.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE