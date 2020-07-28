Ericsson delivers US-made 5G basestation to Verizon

PLANO, Texas – Verizon is the first recipient of a U.S. manufactured commercial 5G base station from Ericsson's new state-of-the-art smart factory in Texas. The equipment is the first 5G base station produced by Ericsson in the U.S. and marks another significant milestone as Ericsson continues to strengthen its U.S. capabilities in 5G research, design, manufacturing and service delivery.

The 5G base station delivered to Verizon is the millimeter-wave Street Macro solution, which is key to Ericsson's 5G portfolio for its North American customers. All radio access components are housed in one lightweight enclosure, allowing for the rapid growth of 5G coverage in complex city environments.

The 300,000 sq. ft. factory, the first of its kind in the U.S., began commercial operations in March and will be fully operational by the end of the year. It produces 5G and Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity, and the facility itself is outfitted with fast and secure 5G connectivity to enable agile operations and flexible production.

