Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson counts cost of coronavirus

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/17/2020
Comment (0)

Ericsson's networks boss has downplayed the business impact of a Chinese factory closure prompted by the recent outbreak of coronavirus and defended his company's decision to withdraw from this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) after an exodus of exhibitors led to the show's cancellation.

The Swedish vendor's Chinese factory in Nanjing reopened last week after it was forced to close, along with other manufacturing facilities in China, while authorities reacted to the outbreak of a disease that has now claimed nearly 1,800 lives and infected more than 70,000 people worldwide, according to the latest news reports.

"We reopened at 24:00 hours on Monday [February 10] and it has been running at capacity since then," said Fredrik Jejdling, who heads up Ericsson's largest business unit, during a conversation with Light Reading. "We have contingency plans and we don't now see any impact from this. As of now, we see it is recoverable."

Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson's head of networks, addresses reporters and analysts in London.
Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson's head of networks, addresses reporters and analysts in London.

Ericsson responded to the coronavirus outbreak by ramping up production at its facility in Tallinn, Estonia, while the Nanjing factory was closed. Its contingency plans now include a "dual-supplier" strategy to ensure it can still obtain critical components if coronavirus causes further disruption.

"We can work through supply unless there are component issues driven by China, and there we typically have dual suppliers in any case," said Jejdling during an Ericsson analyst and media briefing event in London last week. "When you are in a state of emergency like that, it is difficult to predict exactly, but we think we can manage the situation."

The facilities in Nanjing and Tallinn today represent Ericsson's two main global manufacturing sites, but the company is now funneling investment into a third facility near Dallas that will serve customers in North America when it is operational.

The highly automated Texan factory employs just 100 people and Ericsson is introducing similarly advanced technologies into its European and Chinese plants in a bid to improve efficiency. Each factory has received about $500 million in investments to support automation.

While Jejdling will not say what this could mean for employee numbers, Ericsson is targeting an operating margin of 12% to 14% in 2022, up from 9.7% last year (excluding restructuring and other charges), and expects its addressable market to grow at a compound annual rate of about 2% over this period. It has already shed about 12,000 jobs in the past two years, partly because of divestment activity.

Automation will change the composition of the workforce, according to Jejdling. "We are introducing a different profile of headcount," he said. "It is a bit less blue collar, but we create work in the white-collar segment. In the US, we will have new product engineers for the millimeter wave radios we build there. There is a bit of a different profile from that in a standard manufacturing setup."

MWC fallout
Ericsson became the first major network equipment maker to pull out of this year's MWC on February 7: The event was canceled on February 12 after other big exhibitors and service provider attendees also withdrew.

Amid some criticism that its withdrawal caused a ripple effect, Jejdling defends the move on safety grounds and doubts Ericsson will be able to recoup its MWC investments. "Part of it might be recoverable and part of it not," he told Light Reading. "When we took the decision, we didn't look at cost but at responsibility toward personnel."

Under MWC terms and conditions, Ericsson may not qualify for a refund on its exhibition and attendance fees, unlike exhibitors that were still planning to be at the show when it was eventually canceled on February 12 by the GSM Association, which hosts the annual event in Barcelona.

But the hit is likely to be much softer for Ericsson – as a company that generated about $23.4 billion in revenues last year – than for any smaller exhibitors that also pulled out before MWC was canceled. Ericsson isn't saying how much money it stands to lose as a result of the show's cancellation.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

As for the business impact of scrapping this year's MWC, Jejdling reckons a coronavirus outbreak at the show would have been much worse. "It is hard to say," he said, when asked what the event's cancellation meant for industry growth this year. "I think if we had gone and been affected the downside of that would have been far bigger."

In announcing its withdrawal, Ericsson said it would try to mitigate the marketing impact by holding more regional events this year where it will showcase products and technologies it had planned on demonstrating at MWC.

"It was not a decision we made lightly," said Stella Medlicott, Ericsson's chief marketing officer, at the company's London event last week. "MWC attracts 100,000 people plus and on the booth alone we have 10,000 visitors across four days. Although the risk was low, it was not a risk we felt we should take."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE