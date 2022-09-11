Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson, China Mobile and Tencent Cloud tech predicts and prevents network lags

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), China Mobile and Tencent Cloud have teamed up to reduce network latency and improve the reliability demanded in time-critical applications and services. With the 5G Time-Critical Communication Enabled Remote Control, the three partners can predict and preempt sudden latency lags to improve the data transfer in 5G networks.

The joint solution has been recognized as one of the World Leading Scientific and Technological Achievements at China's prestigious World Internet Conference (WIC) 2022, earning the world-leading internet Scientific and Technological Achievement award. The award follows recognition at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022, where Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was a recipient of the GTI Award 2022 for "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology" as well as the Outstanding Award for significant contribution to the industry.

The Time-Critical Communication software toolbox combines ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC) standards in 3GPP with Ericsson innovations to deliver collaboration between networks and applications. This enables high reliability with consistent low latency, and connectivity on a large scale – in wide and local coverage areas on any 5G frequency band.

Ericsson has opened part of the source code for this technology to help build an innovative ecosystem. Many mainstream Internet protocols have already completed the adaptation of this technology. With broad prospects in various fields, this technology can support diverse use cases on private and public 5G networks in any frequency band.

Founded in 2014 and held annually in the city of Wuzhen, WIC is one of the largest events of its kind in China. The conference is organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and co-organized with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the International Telecommunication Union, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and GSMA (GSM Association).

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
True Thailand: Building Optimal-Experience Intelligent Networks, Driving New Growth By Huawei
Huawei and Port Authority of Thailand Sign MOU on Developing Smart Port Project By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE