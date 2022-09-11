Ericsson, China Mobile and Tencent Cloud tech predicts and prevents network lags

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), China Mobile and Tencent Cloud have teamed up to reduce network latency and improve the reliability demanded in time-critical applications and services. With the 5G Time-Critical Communication Enabled Remote Control, the three partners can predict and preempt sudden latency lags to improve the data transfer in 5G networks.

The joint solution has been recognized as one of the World Leading Scientific and Technological Achievements at China's prestigious World Internet Conference (WIC) 2022, earning the world-leading internet Scientific and Technological Achievement award. The award follows recognition at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022, where Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was a recipient of the GTI Award 2022 for "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology" as well as the Outstanding Award for significant contribution to the industry.

The Time-Critical Communication software toolbox combines ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC) standards in 3GPP with Ericsson innovations to deliver collaboration between networks and applications. This enables high reliability with consistent low latency, and connectivity on a large scale – in wide and local coverage areas on any 5G frequency band.

Ericsson has opened part of the source code for this technology to help build an innovative ecosystem. Many mainstream Internet protocols have already completed the adaptation of this technology. With broad prospects in various fields, this technology can support diverse use cases on private and public 5G networks in any frequency band.

Founded in 2014 and held annually in the city of Wuzhen, WIC is one of the largest events of its kind in China. The conference is organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the People's Government of Zhejiang Province and co-organized with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the International Telecommunication Union, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and GSMA (GSM Association).

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson