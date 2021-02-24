Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ericsson CEO braces (slightly) for stiffer competition

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 2/24/2021
Comment (0)

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm, in an interview with Bloomberg, seemed to acknowledge that vendor diversification was inevitable going forward. Both Ericsson and Nokia, he suggested, will not have it all their own way in markets where geopolitical pressures have squeezed out Huawei and ZTE.

"We understand the need for more vendor choices," said Ekholm. He indicated that the virtual monopoly currently enjoyed by the Nordic duo in some western markets won't last forever.

The Ericsson CEO added that he needed to be prepared for new rivals to emerge, not least because operators and a growing number of politicians in different countries want to see alternatives to so-called "monolithic vendors."

The implied suggestion from Ekholm was that Ericsson needed to move with the times and be more open and interoperable with other vendors supplying different parts of the network.

Open RAN and growing US influence

An obvious way Ericsson and Nokia will face stiffer competition is through greater openness in the RAN. Ekholm indicated in the Bloomberg interview, however, that this was not going to happen on a large scale anytime soon. It's in the interests of Ericsson and Nokia, of course, that it doesn't.

With Huawei forced out of many markets last year, research firm Dell'Oro estimated that the Scandinavian double-act enjoyed an increase in RAN market shares outside China during 2020 compared with the year previously, going from 35% to 40% (Ericsson) and 25% to 30% (Nokia).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Ekholm, if Light Reading's take on the Bloomberg interview is right, seemed much keener to warn European regulators and governments that an early push on open RAN will likely create greater competition from the US at the expense of European startups.

"A commitment to more open networks is a fine aspiration," continued Ekholm, "but as it looks right now, given that open RAN is mostly dominated by non-European companies, it may be a way to develop a US vendor."

Ekholm argued that a more immediate priority should be to allow more operator consolidation in Europe and raid the European Union's €750 billion ($912 billion) recovery fund to support their 5G rollouts, which would be a happy outcome for Ericsson and Nokia. But such an approach, he maintained, would also help the region's economies.

"That would obviously support our sales, but as a European I also see that it would boost GDP," said Ekholm. "We need to invest in digital infrastructure and the guys that are supposed to invest aren't making an attractive return on capital."

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE