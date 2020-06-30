Ericsson announces smaller 5G antennas

STOCKHOLM – Communications service providers can now deploy mid-band 5G networks faster and on a wider scale without adding to their site footprint, thanks to two new Ericsson antenna-integrated radio (AIR) solutions.

Hybrid AIR and Interleaved AIR are the latest additions to the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, enhancing the company's 5G platform.

Ericsson has recognized that physical space restrictions at some base station sites are a challenge for communications service providers wishing to extend their footprint to include 5G. The new AIR solutions directly address this issue to enable communications service providers to manage the growing complexity of macro sites and towers while reducing site footprint and optimization costs.

No extra physical space is needed at existing sites. When deployed with Massive MIMO, communications service providers can deploy mid-band 5G with the new solutions faster and on a larger scale.

HOW IT WORKS

With Kathrein Mobile Communication antenna technology, Hybrid AIR and Interleaved AIR can introduce 5G mid-band to existing sites by combining antenna-integrated radios and multiband passive antenna technology in one enclosure.

A simulated calculation by Ericsson experts showed that the upgrade to Hybrid AIR or Interleaved AIR with Massive MIMO can result in up to seven times greater mobile broadband capacity than currently available from existing multiband antennas. The capacity gains come from improved Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) spectral efficiencies, new FDD bands and added Massive MIMO mid-bands. The new AIR solutions also boost 4G capacity.

PARTNERING WITH SWISSCOM AND VODAFONE

Swisscom and the Vodafone Group are two longstanding Ericsson partners who have worked with the company on the solutions.

